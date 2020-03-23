Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Fiat Chrysler Automobiles    FCAU   NL0010877643

FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES

(FCAU)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles : to Produce Face Masks for First Responders and Health Care Workers

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/23/2020 | 05:01pm EDT

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., March 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) is stepping in to help those at the front line of the coronavirus pandemic by manufacturing and donating more than 1 million protective face masks per month. Production capacity is being installed this week and the company will start manufacturing face masks in the coming weeks with initial distribution across the United States, Canada and Mexico. 

The face masks are to be donated by FCA to police, EMTs and firefighters, as well as to workers in hospitals and health care clinics. This action is the first of a multifaceted global program being developed by the company through applying manufacturing, supply chain and engineering expertise to support the global fight against the Coronavirus pandemic.

Commenting on this initiative, FCA CEO Mike Manley said: "Protecting our first responders and health care workers has never been more important. In addition to the support we are giving to increase the production of ventilators, we canvassed our contacts across the healthcare industry and it was very clear that there is an urgent and critical need for face masks. We've marshalled the resources of the FCA Group to focus immediately on installing production capacity for making masks and supporting those most in need on the front line of this pandemic."  

FCA will be working through national, regional and city authorities to ensure that the donated face masks are being directed to the people and facilities in the most immediate need. The company will disclose further actions related to the fight against the Coronavirus in the coming days.

FCA
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) is a global automaker that designs, engineers, manufactures and sells vehicles in a portfolio of exciting brands, including Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep®, Lancia, Ram and Maserati. It also sells parts and services under the Mopar name and operates in the components and production systems sectors under the Comau and Teksid brands. FCA employs nearly 200,000 people around the globe. For more details regarding FCA (NYSE: FCAU/ MTA: FCA), please visit www.fcagroup.com.   

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fiat-chrysler-automobiles-to-produce-face-masks-for-first-responders-and-health-care-workers-301028532.html

SOURCE FCA


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES
02:22pItalian companies enter coronavirus lockdown
RE
02:07pAuto industry urges U.S. lawmakers to ensure 'sufficient liquidity'
RE
12:44pFIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : Plans to Convert China Plant to Produce Face Masks
DJ
11:17aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Companies join the fight against coronavirus
10:04aAutomakers in India halt production due to coronavirus
RE
06:58aFIAT CHRYSLER CEO SAYS GROUP TO PROD : union representative
RE
03/22Stock exchanges revise trading rules, circuit breakers as volatility surges
RE
03/20FORD, MARRIOTT, AMAZON.COM : Stocks That Defined the Week
DJ
03/20Fiat, Toyota, Renault latest to announce auto production halt in Brazil over ..
RE
03/20CORONAVIRUS SHUTDOWN TO CUT EUROPE, : IHS Markit
RE
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group