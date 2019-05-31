Fiat Chrysler CEO Sold $3.5 Million in Shares After Renault Merger Proposal

By Max Bernhard



Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Chief Executive Mike Manley sold $3.5 million in shares on May 28, a day after the Italian-American car maker unveiled a proposed tie-up with France's Renault.

Mr. Manley sold 250,000 Fiat shares for a price of $13.85 each, according to a filing with Dutch markets regulator AFM.

On Friday, Fiat shares traded 5.1% lower on the Milan stock exchange, following President Trump's threat to impose tariffs on Mexican imports.

Write to Max Bernhard at max.bernhard@dowjones.com; @mxbernhard