FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES

FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES

(FCAU)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Fiat Chrysler CEO Sold $3.5 Million in Shares After Renault Merger Proposal

0
05/31/2019 | 06:06am EDT

By Max Bernhard

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Chief Executive Mike Manley sold $3.5 million in shares on May 28, a day after the Italian-American car maker unveiled a proposed tie-up with France's Renault.

Mr. Manley sold 250,000 Fiat shares for a price of $13.85 each, according to a filing with Dutch markets regulator AFM.

On Friday, Fiat shares traded 5.1% lower on the Milan stock exchange, following President Trump's threat to impose tariffs on Mexican imports.

Write to Max Bernhard at max.bernhard@dowjones.com; @mxbernhard

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES -1.11% 13.4 Delayed Quote.-7.33%
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES -0.83% 12.01 End-of-day quote.-5.30%
RENAULT -4.89% 53.74 Real-time Quote.3.56%
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 111 B
EBIT 2019 6 932 M
Net income 2019 4 487 M
Finance 2019 3 651 M
Yield 2019 5,18%
P/E ratio 2019 4,05
P/E ratio 2020 3,96
EV / Sales 2019 0,14x
EV / Sales 2020 0,12x
Capitalization 18 611 M
Chart FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES
Duration : Period :
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 15,5 €
Spread / Average Target 29%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Mark Manley Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
John Jacob Philip Elkann Chairman
Richard Keith Palmer CFO & COO-Systems & Castings
Harald J. Wester Chief Technology Officer
Andrea Agnelli Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES-7.33%20 716
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION-9.82%40 677
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA-8.01%29 735
FERRARI47.50%27 629
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES-5.30%20 716
BYD COMPANY LIMITED--.--%18 157
