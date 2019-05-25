Log in
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES

FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES

(FCAU)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Fiat Chrysler, Renault in Talks for Wide-Ranging Tie-Up

05/25/2019 | 02:18pm EDT

By Liz Hoffman, Christina Rogers and Cara Lombardo

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV and Renault SA are in talks for a wide-ranging tie-up, according to people familiar with the matter, a move that could reshape the European auto industry.

While many details and the financial contours of any transaction couldn't be learned, it could be substantial: Fiat Chrysler, which trades in New York and Milan, has a market value of $20 billion. Paris-listed Renault is worth about $17 billion.

There is no guarantee the parties will reach an agreement, but if they do so it could come soon, some of the people said.

That Renault and Fiat Chrysler, considered crown jewels in France and Italy respectively, would seek a major overhaul shows the challenges facing global auto makers. As demand slows for new cars, the advantages of global scale are starting to outweigh the national pride and other factors that have kept homegrown car makers across Europe independent.

--Nick Kostov, Eric Sylvers and Ben Dummett contributed to this article.

Write to Liz Hoffman at liz.hoffman@wsj.com, Christina Rogers at christina.rogers@wsj.com and Cara Lombardo at cara.lombardo@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES 0.94% 12.85 Delayed Quote.-11.13%
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES 0.28% 11.456 End-of-day quote.-9.67%
RENAULT 0.03% 49.985 Real-time Quote.-8.37%
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 111 B
EBIT 2019 7 001 M
Net income 2019 4 493 M
Finance 2019 3 653 M
Yield 2019 5,43%
P/E ratio 2019 3,77
P/E ratio 2020 3,79
EV / Sales 2019 0,13x
EV / Sales 2020 0,11x
Capitalization 17 753 M
Chart FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES
Duration : Period :
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 15,2 €
Spread / Average Target 32%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Mark Manley Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
John Jacob Philip Elkann Chairman
Richard Keith Palmer CFO & COO-Systems & Castings
Harald J. Wester Chief Technology Officer
Andrea Agnelli Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES-11.13%19 887
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION-12.00%39 743
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA-4.99%30 893
FERRARI47.50%27 556
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES-9.67%19 887
BYD COMPANY LIMITED--.--%18 085
