Fiat Chrysler Unveils Renault Merger Proposal -- 4th Update

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV proposed a roughly $40 billion merger with French rival Renault SA, a deal that if completed would create the third-largest auto maker by production and scramble an industry that has been seeking scale to cope with fast-globalizing markets and rapidly changing technology.

If Renault and Fiat Chrysler consummate a deal, it would create a car company with annual vehicle production of almost nine million passenger cars and light trucks. Such a combination would rank behind just Volkswagen AG and Toyota Motor Co. but ahead of General Motors Co. Including Renault's alliance partners, Nissan Motor Co. and Mitsubishi Motors Corp., group output would swell to around 15 million, far ahead of the pack.

After years of steady growth, auto sales in the U.S., Europe and China are slowing, denting earnings across the sector and prompting more car manufacturers to find partners to share the costs of developing new models and investing in new technologies. Former Fiat Chrysler Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne, who died unexpectedly last year, had long pushed for a merger between Fiat Chrysler and another car company, including an unsuccessful appeal to GM.

In the U.S., Fiat Chrysler is best known as the maker of Jeeps and Rams. In Europe, its namesake Fiat is an Italian icon; Fiat SpA, one of Italy's best-known companies, acquired a stake in Chrysler in 2009 following a U.S. bankruptcy reorganization and a merger in 2014 created the company in its current form.

Auto makers are also under pressure amid a shift toward car-sharing and ride-hailing rather than car-owning among younger drivers, steadily more stringent emissions standards, and the need to invest hundreds of billions of dollars on developing the technology needed for electric cars and autonomous driving. The incursions by tech giants such as Google parent Alphabet Inc. in those efforts have heightened that pressure.

Fiat Chrysler said its proposal came after an initial period of discussions with Renault to identify products and markets where they could collaborate to better meet the expensive challenges of electric vehicles, self-driving cars and in-car connectivity.

The costs of necessary investments in the industry are becoming so onerous that companies that have fought each other for market share for decades are now joining forces to share the burden. BMW AG and Daimler AG, longtime German rivals in the luxury car market, have merged their efforts to create car-sharing and other new mobility services.

Volkswagen, Daimler, Ford Motor Co., and BMW have all teamed up to build a Europe-wide supercharger network for electric cars. Volkswagen and Ford are in talks to share technology for new light commercial vehicles, which in the future will be among the first self-driving vehicles on the road.

Combining forces in a full-blown merger has sometimes worked despite headwinds. France's PSA Group, maker of Peugeot, has successfully turned around Opel after buying the perennially money-losing German car maker from GM.

Other mergers between rival car makers, though, have a mixed record. Some stumble over clashing corporate cultures or national pride. Failures include Daimler Benz's ill-fated spell as owner of Chrysler.

A Renault-Fiat Chrysler merger would likely have an impact on other players. In Europe, Ford would suddenly be a bit player, dwarfed by a new trans-Atlantic rival as well as by Volkswagen and PSA. The deal could put pressure on Ford and Volkswagen to complete their talks on cooperation. PSA, Honda Motor Co. and Mazda Motor Corp. could all come under pressure to find a partner or fall behind.

Fiat Chrysler said early Monday the combined business would be 50% owned by its shareholders and 50% by Renault shareholders with a "balanced governance structure." The Italian-American car giant said the majority of the board would be independent. Renault said it had agreed to study the proposal, but gave no timetable for a decision.

The deal envisions Renault Chairman Jean-Dominique Senard as chief executive of the combined company, according to a person familiar with the matter. John Elkann, the scion of the Agnelli family that controls Fiat Chrysler, would take the chairmanship, according to this person. Shares in Renault rose 12% in European trading on Monday, while Fiat shares ended up about 8%.

Fiat Chrysler said the two companies could take advantage of complementary market-segment and geographic strengths. Fiat Chrysler has a strong U.S. presence, where Renault is largely absent, and would bring its SUV and truck brands into a larger global group. It also owns luxury brand Maserati. Renault's lower-cost and mass market brands have a strong presence across Europe, Russia, Africa and the Middle East.

Before a deal closes, Fiat Chrysler is proposing that its shareholders receive a dividend of EUR2.5 billion ($2.8 billion) to mitigate the disparity between the market value of the two companies. That ensures any deal doesn't end up being a takeover of Renault by Fiat Chrysler and the Agnelli family, its controlling shareholder. Fiat Chrysler has a market value of about $22 billion, while Renault is valued at about $19 billion, based on Monday's closing share prices.

Fiat Chrysler said the deal would eventually deliver more than EUR5 billion in annual combined cost savings, mainly from sharing vehicle platforms and engineering resources and cooperating in areas such as R&D. It said these cost cuts weren't based on plant closures -- a politically charged issue in both France and Italy where governments have a history of intervention.

A French official said the government will evaluate the final proposal with an open mind, but will be "particularly vigilant" on how such a deal affects jobs at the auto makers. After Fiat Chrysler said early Monday that its proposal wouldn't trigger plant closures, Matteo Salvini, an Italian deputy prime minister, called a tie up a "brilliant and future-oriented operation."

The proposed deal would align the voting rights of the Agnelli family and the French government with their respective economic shareholdings -- solving a potential stumbling block in negotiations. For instance, the Agnellis own 29% of Fiat Chrysler, but control 44% of its voting rights. In a combined company, the family's stake and voting rights would both drop to 14.5%. Similarly, the French government currently has disproportionate voting power under French law, but that would change under the proposal, and its stake in the combined entity would be 7.5%, down from 15% now.

The deal proposes a combination through a Dutch-based holding company. Fiat Chrysler didn't disclose where the new company's operational headquarters would sit. Renault is based in Paris. Fiat Chrysler has long been run out of both Turin, Italy, and Detroit.

Complicating any deal is a 20-year-old partnership between Renault and Nissan in which they share technology and vehicle parts. Renault owns 43.4% of Nissan, while Nissan owns 15% of Renault. The Renault-Nissan relationship has come under strain as the two sides debate whether to overhaul the cross-shareholding arrangement and how to make joint decisions on future models and technologies.

Those differences have been exacerbated by the arrest last year of auto titan Carlos Ghosn, who forged the alliance. Mr. Ghosn has been indicted by Tokyo prosecutors on charges including diverting Nissan money for personal gain. He has said he is innocent and was released on bail last month.

Nissan CEO Hiroto Saikawa told Japanese media Monday that he is "open to any forward-looking discussions to strengthen the alliance." Mr. Saikawa is expected to attend a previously scheduled meeting with top executives from Renault on Wednesday in Japan.

Renault approached Nissan last month to propose a full-blown merger between the two, but was rebuffed. A merger between Fiat and Renault would shelve those plans, said a person familiar with the Fiat-Renault deal.

