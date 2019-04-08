Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Fiat Chrysler Automobiles    FCAU   NL0010877643

FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES

(FCAU)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Fiat Chrysler to pay $110 million to settle U.S. investor suit

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/08/2019 | 12:09pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) sign is seen at its U.S. headquarters in Auburn Hills, Michigan

(Reuters) - Italian-American automaker Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV has agreed to pay $110 million (£84 million) to settle a lawsuit alleging it misled U.S. investors over excess diesel emissions and failed to comply with federal safety regulations, court records show.

The company said in a statement on Monday it "continues to vigorously deny the allegations of wrongdoing made in this lawsuit" and said the settlement is "completely covered by the company’s insurance."

Investors sued in 2015, charging that the company misled them by asserting that Fiat Chrysler was in compliance with vehicle safety regulations and that the company under-reported its reserves for the cost of recalls.

In 2015, Fiat Chrysler settled allegations with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration that it failed to properly complete 23 recalls affecting more than 11 million vehicles. It paid a $105 million U.S. penalty, conducted additional recalls and agreed to buy back hundreds of thousands of vehicles.

The securities suit also raised claims Fiat Chrysler misled investors over the Justice Department's allegations it used defeat devices to allow diesel-powered vehicles to emit excess emissions.

In January, Fiat Chrysler agreed to an $800 million settlement to resolve claims by the U.S. Justice Department and the state of California that it used illegal software to produce false results on diesel-emissions tests.

The lawsuit covers investors who bought Fiat Chrysler stock on a U.S. exchange between Oct. 13, 2014 and May 23, 2017. Lawyers for the investors estimated in a court filing that the settlement is equal to 13.8 percent of maximum damages, calling it "an objectively excellent result when compared to historical statistics in class action settlements."

The settlement must be approved by a federal judge in New York.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Dan Grebler)

By David Shepardson
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES 1.88% 15.72 Delayed Quote.6.78%
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES 1.89% 13.992 End-of-day quote.8.28%
VOLKSWAGEN 0.38% 149.32 Delayed Quote.7.08%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES
12:09pFiat Chrysler to pay $110 million to settle U.S. investor suit
RE
10:23aFIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : Professional at “Salone del Mobile.Milano&rdqu..
PU
09:22aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : BMW, Apple, Fiat Chrysler, General Electric
08:18aFIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : Jeep® and Mopar® Brands Debut Six Concept Vehicles f..
PU
08:01aFIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : Jeep® and Mopar Brands Debut Six Concept Vehicles fo..
PR
07:33aFIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : CERN unveils its Science Gateway project
PU
03:58aFIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : Italian preview of the Alfa Romeo Tonale concept car..
PU
04/07Fiat Chrysler to pay Tesla hundreds of millions of euros to pool fleet
RE
04/05FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : Limited-run All-new 2020 Jeep® Gladiator Launch Edit..
PU
04/05FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : Italy Deputy PM calls for EU-U.S. deal to cut automo..
RE
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 112 B
EBIT 2019 7 003 M
Net income 2019 4 690 M
Finance 2019 5 652 M
Yield 2019 4,42%
P/E ratio 2019 4,52
P/E ratio 2020 4,45
EV / Sales 2019 0,14x
EV / Sales 2020 0,12x
Capitalization 21 280 M
Chart FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES
Duration : Period :
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 15,2 €
Spread / Average Target 11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Mark Manley Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
John Jacob Philip Elkann Chairman
Richard Keith Palmer CFO & COO-Systems & Castings
Harald J. Wester Chief Technology Officer
Andrea Agnelli Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES6.78%23 859
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION7.27%49 756
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA-4.79%31 045
FERRARI40.35%25 621
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES8.28%23 859
BYD COMPANY LIMITED--.--%20 820
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About