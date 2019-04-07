Log in
Nyse  >  Fiat Chrysler Automobiles

FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES

(FCAU)
My previous session
News 
News

Fiat Chrysler to pay Tesla hundreds of millions of euros to pool fleet

04/07/2019 | 01:17am EDT
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) headquarters are seen in Turin

(Reuters) - Italian carmaker Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV has agreed to pay electric carmaker Tesla Inc hundreds of millions of euros so that the vehicles of Tesla are counted in its fleet to avoid fines for violating new European Union emission rules, the Financial Times reported on Sunday.

The step will let the Italian carmaker offset carbon dioxide emissions from its cars against Tesla's, by bringing down its average figure to a permissible level, the FT said.

The report did not mention further financial details of the specific amount that Fiat Chrysler has agreed to pay Tesla.

The Italian carmaker formed an open pool with Tesla on Feb. 25, the report added, citing a declaration with the European Commission.

Tesla and Fiat Chrysler did not immediately respond to a request by Reuters for comment on Sunday.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES 0.59% 15.44 Delayed Quote.6.78%
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES 0.01% 13.732 End-of-day quote.8.28%
TESLA 2.68% 274.96 Delayed Quote.-17.38%
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 112 B
EBIT 2019 7 003 M
Net income 2019 4 690 M
Finance 2019 5 652 M
Yield 2019 4,42%
P/E ratio 2019 4,52
P/E ratio 2020 4,45
EV / Sales 2019 0,14x
EV / Sales 2020 0,12x
Capitalization 21 280 M
Chart FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES
Duration : Period :
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 15,0 €
Spread / Average Target 9,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Mark Manley Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
John Jacob Philip Elkann Chairman
Richard Keith Palmer CFO & COO-Systems & Castings
Harald J. Wester Chief Technology Officer
Andrea Agnelli Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES6.78%23 859
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION7.27%49 756
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA-4.79%31 045
FERRARI40.35%25 621
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES8.28%23 859
BYD COMPANY LIMITED--.--%20 820
