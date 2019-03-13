Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Fiat Chrysler Automobiles

FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES

(FCAU)
My previous session
News 
News

Fiat Chrysler to recall 862,520 U.S. vehicles over excess emissions

03/13/2019 | 11:00am EDT
A Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) sign is seen at its U.S. headquarters in Auburn Hills, Michigan

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV will recall 862,520 gasoline-powered vehicles in the United States that do not meet U.S. emissions standards, the Environmental Protection Agency said on Wednesday.

The recall, reported earlier by Reuters, was prompted by in-use emissions investigations conducted by the EPA and in-use testing conducted by Fiat Chrysler as required by U.S. regulations, the agency said.

EPA said it will continue to investigate other Fiat Chrysler vehicles that are potentially noncompliant and may become the subject of future recalls.

The recall includes 2011-2016 Dodge Journeys, 2011-2014 Chrysler 200s and Dodge Avengers, 2011-2012 Dodge Calibers and 2011-2016 Jeep Compass/Patriots.

Fiat Chrysler said in a statement the EPA announcement "has no safety implications. Nor are there any associated fines."

"The issue was discovered by FCA during routine in-use emissions testing and reported to the agency," the company said. "We began contacting affected customers last month to advise them of the needed repairs, which will be provided at no charge."

Its U.S.-traded shares were down 1 percent.

"EPA welcomes the action by Fiat Chrysler to voluntarily recall its vehicles that do not meet U.S. emissions standards," EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler said in a statement.

"We will provide assistance to consumers navigating the recall and continue to ensure that auto manufacturers abide by our nation's laws designed to protect human health and the environment."

Fiat Chrysler owners can continue to drive their vehicles, the government said. Due to the "large number of vehicles involved and the need to supply replacement components – specifically to the vehicle’s catalytic converter – this recall will be implemented in phases during the 2019," the EPA said

In January, Fiat Chrysler agreed to a settlement worth about $800 million (609.1 million pounds) to resolve claims by the U.S. Justice Department and state of California that it used illegal software to produce false results on diesel-emissions tests. It is awaiting the outcome of a criminal probe.

The hefty penalty was the latest fallout from the U.S. government's stepped-up enforcement of vehicle emissions rules after Volkswagen AG admitted in September 2015 to intentionally evading emissions rules.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Franklin Paul and Jeffrey Benkoe)

By David Shepardson
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES -0.90% 14.38 Delayed Quote.0.21%
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES -0.12% 12.822 End-of-day quote.1.10%
VOLKSWAGEN 1.22% 145.76 Delayed Quote.3.64%
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 112 B
EBIT 2019 7 006 M
Net income 2019 4 800 M
Finance 2019 4 890 M
Yield 2019 4,67%
P/E ratio 2019 4,16
P/E ratio 2020 4,13
EV / Sales 2019 0,13x
EV / Sales 2020 0,11x
Capitalization 19 870 M
Chart FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES
Duration : Period :
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 15,1 €
Spread / Average Target 18%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Mark Manley Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
John Jacob Philip Elkann Chairman
Richard Keith Palmer CFO & COO-Systems & Castings
Harald J. Wester Chief Technology Officer
Andrea Agnelli Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES0.21%22 422
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION0.26%46 572
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA-4.13%31 058
FERRARI32.98%24 472
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES1.10%22 422
BYD COMPANY LIMITED--.--%19 587
