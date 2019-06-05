Fiat Chrysler withdraws merger offer for Renault - WSJ

Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our portfolios
United States
United Kingdom
France
Deutschland
Schweiz (DE)
Suisse (FR)
Settings
Dynamic quotes
OFF
ON
Markets
Equities
North America
Europe
Asia
Oceania
Middle East
»
More Equities
Indices
DOW JONES
S&P 500
NASDAQ 100
TSX COMP
FTSE 100
»
More Indexes
Currency / Forex
EUR / USD
GBP / USD
USD / JPY
USD / CAD
AUD / USD
»
More Currencies
Commodities
GOLD
Crude Oil (WTI)
Crude Oil (BRENT)
SILVER
PLATINUM
»
More Commodities
Trackers & ETF
Rankings and News
Advanced Search
News
Latest News
Companies
Markets
Economy
Currency / Forex
Commodities
Interest Rates
Business Leaders
Cryptocurrencies
Economic calendar
Listed company
Analyst reco.
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions
Financial calendar
Sector News
Energy
Basic Materials
Industrials
Consumer Cyclical
Consumer Non-Cyclical
Financials
Healthcare
Technology
Telecommunications Services
Utilities
Our View
All Analysis
Commentaries
Index Analysis
Stock Trading Strategies
Commodity Analysis
Forex Analysis
Stock Picks
All stock picks
Portfolios
My Portfolio
Virtual portfolios
MarketScreener Portfolios
USA Portfolio
European Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Screeners
Stock Screener Home
Fundamental Analysis
Top Investor Rating
Top Trading Rating
Top Consensus
Growth stocks
Yield stocks
Low valuations
Technical Analysis
Oversold stocks
Overbought stocks
Close to resistance
Close to support
Accumulation phase
Most volatile stocks
Watchlists
My Watchlists
Watchlists
Top Lists
Yield stocks
Growth stocks
Undervalued Stocks
Top / Flop
Top News
Most Read News
Hot News
Top Fundamentals
Top Capitalization
Top Yield
Top PER
Top Consensus
Top Fundamentals
Top Technicals
Top RSI
Unusual volumes
Top Gaps
Top STIM
Top Movers
Top USA
Top Canada
Top U.K.
Top Germany
Top Europe
Top Asia
Tools
Stock Screener
Dynamic chart
Financial calendar
Economic calendar
Sector research
Currency converter
ProRealTime Trading
Our Services
MarketScreener Portfolios
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Top Lists
Yield stocks
Growth stocks
Undervalued Stocks
Stock Screener
Stock Picks
MarketScreener Homepage
>
Equities
>
Nyse
>
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles
FCAU
NL0010877643
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES
(FCAU)
Add to my list
Manage my lists
Report
Delayed Nyse -
06/05 04:02:05 pm
13.19
USD
-1.05%
06:35p
Fiat Chrysler withdraws merger offer for Renault - WSJ
RE
06:28p
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES
: sales chief files whistleblower suit over SEC probe
RE
04:55p
Fiat Chrysler Withdraws Merger Offer for Renault
DJ
Summary
Quotes
Charts
News
Ratings
Calendar
Company
Financials
Consensus
Revisions
News Summary
Most relevant
All news
Official Publications
Sector news
Analyst Recommendations
Fiat Chrysler withdraws merger offer for Renault - WSJ
0
06/05/2019 | 06:35pm EDT
Send by mail :
Last Name :
Name :
From
*
:
To
*
:
(You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas)
Message :
*
Required fields
(Reuters) - Fiat Chrysler has withdrawn its merger offer for Renault, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru; Editing by Chris Reese)
Stocks treated in this article :
Renault
,
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles
,
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles
Stocks mentioned in the article
Change
Last
1st jan.
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES
-1.05%
13.19
-11.34%
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES
-0.97%
11.7
-6.84%
RENAULT
-0.65%
56.2
3.70%
0
Latest news on FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES
06:35p
Fiat Chrysler withdraws merger offer for Renault - WSJ
RE
06:28p
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES
: sales chief files whistleblower suit over SEC probe
RE
04:55p
Fiat Chrysler Withdraws Merger Offer for Renault
DJ
04:19p
FCA, France reach tentative agreement on Renault merger - sources
RE
01:03p
No need to rush Renault-Fiat merger talks - French finance minister
RE
11:08a
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES
: 2019 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid, Jeep® Compass and Fia..
PU
02:48a
Renault Puts Off Vote on Merger -- WSJ
DJ
06/04
CARLOS GHOSN
: Renault's board triggers process to recover Ghosn's suspect expen..
RE
06/04
VISUAL PERFORMANCE
: Dodge//SRT Adds “Blacked Out” Octane Edition to..
PU
06/04
FCA-Renault deal talks navigate French political hurdles
RE
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019
111 B
EBIT 2019
6 940 M
Net income 2019
4 509 M
Finance 2019
3 886 M
Yield 2019
5,22%
P/E ratio 2019
3,96
P/E ratio 2020
3,87
EV / Sales 2019
0,13x
EV / Sales 2020
0,12x
Capitalization
18 308 M
More Financials
Chart FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bearish
Bearish
Bearish
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Financials
Consensus
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
22
Average target price
15,4 €
Spread / Average Target
30%
Consensus details
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Estimates Revisions
Managers
Name
Title
Michael Mark Manley
Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
John Jacob Philip Elkann
Chairman
Richard Keith Palmer
CFO & COO-Systems & Castings
Harald J. Wester
Chief Technology Officer
Andrea Agnelli
Non-Executive Director
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capitalization (M$)
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES
-11.34%
19 833
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION
-7.50%
41 277
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA
-5.54%
30 657
FERRARI
47.04%
27 789
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES
-6.84%
19 833
BYD COMPANY LIMITED
--.--%
18 187
More Results
Categories
Markets
Indices
Equities
Currencies
Commodities
Trackers / ETF
News
Analysis
Top / Flop
Tools
Free services
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Newsletters and notifications
New member
Mobile App
iPhone - iPad
Premium service
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Stock Picks
Yield
Growth
Discounted stocks
Subscribe as customer
About
Surperformance SAS
About us
Contact
Legal information
Stock Market Quotes
Interactive brokers
Offre Binck
Best of des tweets
Stock Market News
Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved.
Slave