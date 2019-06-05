Log in
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES

(FCAU)
Fiat Chrysler withdraws merger offer for Renault - WSJ

06/05/2019
A Fiat car on display at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit

(Reuters) - Fiat Chrysler has withdrawn its merger offer for Renault, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru; Editing by Chris Reese)
ChangeLast1st jan.
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES -1.05% 13.19 Delayed Quote.-11.34%
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES -0.97% 11.7 End-of-day quote.-6.84%
RENAULT -0.65% 56.2 Real-time Quote.3.70%
