FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES

FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES

(FCAU)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Fiat/Renault Eye Improved Governance with Independent Board -- ESG Insight

0
05/29/2019 | 12:51pm EDT

12:35 ET - Fiat Chrysler says it would seek a majority independent board for the future company, with Renault following better corporate governance practices. Strong governance is likely to play a key role in the terms of a potential merger, given the heavy scrutiny that the automotive industry has faced lately, linked to environmental issues (Volkswagen and Mercedes) and governance scandals (Renault and Nissan). Board independence and strong corporate governance are key elements for ESG investors and deals like these, if successful, may help improve the current negative sentiment tied to the auto industry. (goncalo.lousada@dowjones.com)

ChangeLast1st jan.
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES -1.89% 13.525 Delayed Quote.-11.13%
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES -1.22% 12.11 End-of-day quote.-3.33%
RENAULT 0.62% 56.85 Real-time Quote.3.57%
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 111 B
EBIT 2019 6 932 M
Net income 2019 4 487 M
Finance 2019 3 651 M
Yield 2019 5,08%
P/E ratio 2019 4,13
P/E ratio 2020 4,04
EV / Sales 2019 0,14x
EV / Sales 2020 0,12x
Capitalization 18 999 M
Technical analysis trends FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 15,5 €
Spread / Average Target 26%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Mark Manley Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
John Jacob Philip Elkann Chairman
Richard Keith Palmer CFO & COO-Systems & Castings
Harald J. Wester Chief Technology Officer
Andrea Agnelli Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES-11.13%21 218
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION-7.09%41 878
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA-5.50%30 538
FERRARI48.71%27 949
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES-3.33%21 218
BYD COMPANY LIMITED--.--%18 734
