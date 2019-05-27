Fiat's Talks With Renault Propelled by Shifts in -2

The dashing playboy, who is said to have counted Anita Ekberg and Rita Hayworth among his extramarital affairs, turned the Fiat car company that his grandfather founded in Turin into one of Europe's biggest companies. At its 1960s peak, Fiat was Italy's biggest private-sector employer and brought mass mobility to a nation enjoying a long postwar economic boom. In the late 1970s, the company produced almost seven of every 10 cars sold in Italy, according to Giuseppe Berta, a professor at Milan's Bocconi University.

But the era of rising global competition that followed the fall of the Berlin Wall was harder for Fiat, as for much of Italian industry. Fiat was in steady decline by 1997, when Mr. Agnelli brought his 21-year-old grandson, Mr. Elkann, onto its board, with the aim of grooming him as his successor at the company's helm.

Mr. Agnelli died in 2003, followed by his brother Umberto a little more than a year later, leaving the inexperienced Mr. Elkann to deal with a financial mess. The company had racked up EUR6 billion in losses in 2002 and 2003. Italian banks held a $3 billion loan that Fiat was unable to pay, and were pressing the Agnelli family to sell.

Instead, Mr. Elkann persuaded most of the Agnelli family to invest more money in Fiat. He hired Mr. Marchionne, who previously ran a small Swiss company owned by the Agnellis, in 2004 and tasked him with stanching Fiat's heavy losses. Mr. Marchionne not only did that but five years later made an audacious bid to take control of then-bankrupt Chrysler.

On Sunday, Fiat Chrysler sent its proposal to Renault. A 50:50 merger would leave Mr. Senard as CEO, Mr. Elkann as nonexecutive chairman, and the Agnelli family as well as the French government with diluted stakes and voting powers.

On Monday morning, Renault's board gave management permission to explore it further.

