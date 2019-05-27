Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Fiat Chrysler Automobiles    FCAU   NL0010877643

FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES

(FCAU)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Fiat's Talks With Renault Propelled by Shifts in -2-

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/27/2019 | 08:54pm EDT

The dashing playboy, who is said to have counted Anita Ekberg and Rita Hayworth among his extramarital affairs, turned the Fiat car company that his grandfather founded in Turin into one of Europe's biggest companies. At its 1960s peak, Fiat was Italy's biggest private-sector employer and brought mass mobility to a nation enjoying a long postwar economic boom. In the late 1970s, the company produced almost seven of every 10 cars sold in Italy, according to Giuseppe Berta, a professor at Milan's Bocconi University.

But the era of rising global competition that followed the fall of the Berlin Wall was harder for Fiat, as for much of Italian industry. Fiat was in steady decline by 1997, when Mr. Agnelli brought his 21-year-old grandson, Mr. Elkann, onto its board, with the aim of grooming him as his successor at the company's helm.

Mr. Agnelli died in 2003, followed by his brother Umberto a little more than a year later, leaving the inexperienced Mr. Elkann to deal with a financial mess. The company had racked up EUR6 billion in losses in 2002 and 2003. Italian banks held a $3 billion loan that Fiat was unable to pay, and were pressing the Agnelli family to sell.

Instead, Mr. Elkann persuaded most of the Agnelli family to invest more money in Fiat. He hired Mr. Marchionne, who previously ran a small Swiss company owned by the Agnellis, in 2004 and tasked him with stanching Fiat's heavy losses. Mr. Marchionne not only did that but five years later made an audacious bid to take control of then-bankrupt Chrysler.

On Sunday, Fiat Chrysler sent its proposal to Renault. A 50:50 merger would leave Mr. Senard as CEO, Mr. Elkann as nonexecutive chairman, and the Agnelli family as well as the French government with diluted stakes and voting powers.

On Monday morning, Renault's board gave management permission to explore it further.

Write to Eric Sylvers at eric.sylvers@wsj.com, Nick Kostov at Nick.Kostov@wsj.com and Christina Rogers at christina.rogers@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES 0.94% 12.85 Delayed Quote.-11.13%
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES 7.98% 12.37 End-of-day quote.-9.67%
RENAULT 12.09% 56.03 Real-time Quote.2.71%
This article is part of a news chaine.
Article 2 / 2
<< Preceding Next >>
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES
08:54pFiat's Talks With Renault Propelled by Shifts in -2-
DJ
08:54pFiat's Talks With Renault Propelled by Shifts in Leadership
DJ
08:53pFiat Chrysler Unveils Renault Merger Proposal -- 4th Update
DJ
04:10pFiat Chrysler Unveils Renault Merger Proposal -- 3rd Update
DJ
02:44pNissan is ‘open to dialogue’ as Fiat-Renault possible merger appr..
AQ
01:53pFiat Chrysler and Renault pursue $35 billion merger to combat car industry up..
RE
01:46pFiat Chrysler and Renault pursue $35 billion merger to combat car industry up..
RE
01:19pRENAULT TO DECIDE NEXT WEEK WHETHER : sources
RE
01:03pJOHN ELKANN : Elkann enlists Renault to drive Fiat family fortunes
RE
12:12pItaly's Salvini says Rome should take stake in combined FCA-Renault group 'if..
RE
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 111 B
EBIT 2019 7 001 M
Net income 2019 4 493 M
Finance 2019 3 653 M
Yield 2019 5,43%
P/E ratio 2019 3,77
P/E ratio 2020 3,79
EV / Sales 2019 0,13x
EV / Sales 2020 0,11x
Capitalization 17 753 M
Chart FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES
Duration : Period :
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 15,2 €
Spread / Average Target 32%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Mark Manley Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
John Jacob Philip Elkann Chairman
Richard Keith Palmer CFO & COO-Systems & Castings
Harald J. Wester Chief Technology Officer
Andrea Agnelli Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES-11.13%19 887
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION-12.00%39 743
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA-4.99%30 893
FERRARI47.50%27 556
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES-9.67%19 887
BYD COMPANY LIMITED--.--%18 085
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About