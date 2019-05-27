Fiat's Talks With Renault Propelled by Shifts in Leadership

By Eric Sylvers, Nick Kostov and Christina Rogers

A death in Zurich, an arrest in Tokyo and a young heir who has long wanted to ease his family's dependence on the car business are the powerful human factors helping propel a proposed merger that could shake up the global auto industry.

John Elkann, the New York-born scion of one of Europe's most famous business dynasties, became vice chairman of Italian car maker Fiat in 2004 at age 28, bringing little attachment to cars or Italy.

Since then, and now as chairman, he has worked to turn the Agnelli-Elkann family into diversified global investors, emulating one of his heroes, Warren Buffett. First, though, he needs to build a bigger car maker.

His proposed merger of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV with Renault SA of France would create the world's third-biggest auto manufacturer by volume after Toyota Motor Corp. and Volkswagen AG, overtaking General Motors Co.

The proposal is born of the same commercial pressures that have driven many other automotive tie-ups: the need for scale to survive intense global competition and fast-changing technology.

But the deal stems also from the void left last year by the exit of two of the industry's most dominant and hard-driving figures.

Fiat Chrysler's former chief executive Sergio Marchionne and Renault's longtime chairman Carlos Ghosn had circled each other for years and had informally discussed cooperation.

Mr. Marchionne died last July in a clinic in Zurich from complications linked to an undisclosed condition, robbing Mr. Elkann of his friend and counselor. All along, Mr. Marchionne's reputation as a bruising negotiator was a factor that made potential partners wary.

A few months later, Mr. Ghosn was arrested in Japan for alleged financial misconduct, which he denies. His towering status at Renault also made potential merger partners guarded. He was replaced by Jean-Dominique Senard, a polished European executive whom Mr. Elkann found easier to deal with, according to a person familiar with the matter.

The success of any marriage between Fiat Chrysler and Renault will depend on whether the two companies can meld their corporate cultures and follow through with promised savings. The French and Italian governments and unions would likely fight any plans to close plants or shrink their workforces, neither of which were included in the plans announced Monday.

This account is based on interviews with executives, advisers and other people familiar with Fiat Chrysler and Renault's thinking over many years.

Family milestone

For Mr. Elkann, who would become the new company's nonexecutive chairman, according to a person familiar with the matter, the deal would be a milestone in a long-held ambition to reduce his family's exposure to the auto sector.

His family's holding company, Exor NV, would be left with a stake of about 14.5% in the merged group, as opposed to the current de facto controlling stake of 29% in Fiat Chrysler. As less-dominant shareholders, it would likely be easier and not so politically explosive for the family to sell down their stake to raise funds for investments in other sectors, including technology, one of Mr. Elkann's passions.

"Once you have less than 15% in a bigger company, it becomes a financial investment and you can sell part of it for liquidity without raising eyebrows," says an investment banker who has advised Mr. Elkann.

The diversification has already begun. In 2015, Mr. Elkann led Exor's successful $6.8 billion hostile bid to buy reinsurer Partner Re Ltd. He took his case directly to Partner Re shareholders after management had rejected his offer. Mr. Elkann also spearheaded last year's creation of Exor Seeds, an investment fund with $100 million to invest in tech startups.

In 2015, Mr. Marchionne gave a presentation to industry analysts that he called "Confessions of a Capital Junkie." Consolidation, he argued, was the best way for car makers to share costs, increase cash flow and afford the billions needed to design, develop and build the vehicles of the future.

Still smarting

Mr. Marchionne had already tried and failed, twice, to persuade GM of a merger's merits. Mr. Marchionne even cajoled GM shareholders to put pressure on GM's board. His tactics made headlines but added to his reputation as a bullying negotiator.

Some at GM were still smarting from an earlier bruising encounter with Mr. Marchionne, who as the new Fiat CEO in 2004 forced GM to cough up $2 billion to buy its way out of an earlier cooperation agreement with Fiat.

Exploratory talks with other rivals, including Ford Motor Co. and Volkswagen AG, led nowhere.

Discussions between Mr. Marchionne and former Renault head Mr. Ghosn about forging closer ties between the companies three years ago didn't produce a breakthrough. Both were demanding bosses with a reputation for driving a hard bargain. Maurice Lévy, chairman of advertising giant Publicis Groupe SA, recalled hosting the two men at the start of the talks at Publicis's headquarters overlooking the Arch de Triomphe. "It didn't work, because it was not the right time," Mr. Lévy said.

In July last year, with Fiat Chrysler's hunt for a partner unresolved, Mr. Marchionne went to the Zurich clinic for what was supposed to be routine surgery. He died later that month from an undisclosed illness, which people familiar with the matter said was cancer. Mr. Elkann, who had always preferred to avoid the limelight, had lost his guide and adviser.

Opening seen

Following Mr. Marchionne's passing, Mr. Elkann took charge of trying to get a deal done, making it known to peers in the global car business that Fiat Chrysler was still searching for a partner, said people familiar with the matter. The new face at the head of negotiations changed the dynamic.

Other car company executives, who had been reluctant to negotiate with Mr. Marchionne, also saw an opening to explore tie-up possibilities with Fiat Chrysler, the people said.

An early success for Mr. Elkann emboldened him to renew the pursuit of a major merger. Fiat Chrysler had long been trying to sell its auto-parts arm, Magneti Marelli, but Mr. Marchionne had been unable to secure the price he wanted.

In October, Mr. Elkann and his newly appointed CEO, Mike Manley, sold Magneti Marelli to Japan-based Calsonic Kansei, owned by KKR & Co., for EUR6.2 billion, a richer price than many expected.

Soon afterward, Mr. Elkann turned his attention to France. The country's two car makers -- Renault and PSA Group, maker of Peugeot -- were both looking to bolster their global footprints. PSA in particular was looking to re-enter the U.S. car market, and a tie-up with Fiat Chrysler could give it access to American dealers and factories. Renault, meanwhile, was trying to coax its Japanese partner Nissan Motor Co. into forging closer ties.

On Nov. 19 last year, Mr. Ghosn was arrested in Tokyo and soon charged with misstating deferred compensation on financial statements submitted to regulators. Mr. Ghosn denied any wrongdoing but resigned as chairman and CEO of Renault after spending more than two months in a Japanese jail cell.

Some Fiat Chrysler executives wondered what Mr. Ghosn's fall meant for the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi alliance, and whether Fiat Chrysler would fare better in a match with Renault without its powerful chairman calling the shots.

Mr. Elkann, a flawless French speaker who went to high school in Paris, visited Mr. Senard frequently in the French capital this spring, often returning to Turin in the evening to see his wife and three young children.

Messrs. Elkann and Senard "share a very European elegance: they speak well, they're well-mannered," said a person familiar with their talks. "They're not the same age but they have the same codes."

Fiat Chrysler was also having parallel discussions with PSA, whose chief executive is Carlos Tavares. As late as this month, Mr. Manley had held separate workshops with executives from Renault and PSA to discuss the synergies that could flow from a tie-up, said one person close to the talks.

Discussions with Renault grew from sharing platforms, technology and procurement into ideas for a full-blown merger.

In mid-May, Mr. Elkann called Mr. Senard to say, we are already doing a lot together, maybe we should look at a rapprochement and start talking about a deal, according to the person familiar with their talks.

Knowing the political sensitivity of mergers involving big French companies, Mr. Senard broached the topic with French President Emmanuel Macron.

The French government, which owns 15% in Renault, trusted the diplomatically tactful Mr. Senard to explore merger ideas while defending France's national industrial interests.

In contrast, Fiat Chrysler didn't inform the fractious and leaky government in Rome. The Italian treasury owns no stake in Fiat Chrysler, so Mr. Elkann saw no need to consult it.

Neither did Renault tell its Japanese partner Nissan, despite the potential sensitivity of a deal. Renault owns 43.4% of Nissan, which in turn owns 15% of the French company.

Renault also thought a deal with Fiat Chrysler would strengthen its hand in its relationship with Nissan, which had turned tense since the scandal over Mr. Ghosn's financial dealings, said people familiar with the discussions.

Decades of Fiat

A successful deal would be a financial triumph for Mr. Elkann, whose peripatetic childhood in the U.S., Brazil, France, Italy and the U.K. left him a polyglot who speaks Italian with a slight accent and imparted only a loose attachment to Italy, say people who know him.

His Italian mother, Margherita Agnelli, was the only daughter of Gianni Agnelli, who for decades was Italy's richest man, its most powerful industrialist and was known as the uncrowned king of Italy.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

05-27-19 2053ET