India's Mahindra says Fiat Chrysler files patent complaint in U.S.

08/29/2018 | 11:18am CEST
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) headquarters are seen in Turin

(Reuters) - India's Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd said on Wednesday Fiat Chrysler Automobiles U.S. LLC filed a patent violation complaint with the U.S. International Trade Commission against the company.

As per the complaint, certain design features of Mahindra's off-road utility vehicle ROXOR infringed intellectual property rights of Fiat's Jeep design, Mahindra said in a statement.

Mahindra said the complaint was "without merit."

The company and its unit Mahindra Automotive North America have filed a public interest statement with the trade commission and have begun proceedings in a Michigan court to enforce a design agreement that it had executed with Fiat in 2009.

Mahindra is also seeking an injunction against Fiat from proceeding with the complaint, it added.

Fiat had not made a monetary claim in the complaint but has sought a permanent restrain over Mahindra Automotive from importing any parts or components into the U.S. that infringe upon its intellectual property rights, the statement from Mahindra said.

(Click https://bit.ly/2LBCrJF for the complaint)

(Reporting by Sharnya G in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier and Sunil Nair)
