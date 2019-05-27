Italy's Salvini Hopes Fiat Chrysler-Renault Tie-Up Succeeds

By Pietro Lombardi



Italy's deputy prime minister, Matteo Salvini, said Monday he hopes for a successful tie-up between Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and Renault.

"If Fiat grows, it is good news for Italy," he said at a press conference.

"I count on the operation to be brilliant and forward-looking, preserving every single job in this country while creating a European car industry giant."

The comments came a few hours after Fiat Chrysler unveiled a merger proposal with French car maker Renault that would create the third-largest auto maker by production.

