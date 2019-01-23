Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Fiat Chrysler Automobiles    FCAU   NL0010877643

FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES (FCAU)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Lawyers suing Fiat Chrysler in U.S. diesel case seek over $100 million

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/23/2019 | 03:50pm EST
The Fiat logo is seen on the steering wheel of a Fiat

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Lawyers representing owners of Fiat Chrysler diesel vehicles told a U.S. judge they are seeking up to $106.5 million (81.50 million pounds) in legal fees and out-of-pocket costs in connection with a settlement over excess vehicle emissions, but they are in talks to finalise the amount, officials said Wednesday.

The attorneys said in a filing late on Tuesday they had reviewed more than 4 million pages of documents and were involved in almost 100 depositions. They seek up to $99.5 million in legal fees and $7 million in costs.

Ken Feinberg, a court-appointed mediator, said at a hearing on Wednesday there has been no agreement over the amount of the legal fees, but talks have been ongoing between Fiat Chrysler, German auto supplier Robert Bosch GmbH and lawyers for 104,000 vehicle owners.

U.S. District Judge Edward Chen said he hoped an agreement could be reached by early February.

The Italian-American automaker on Jan. 10 announced it settled with the U.S. Justice Department, the state of California and diesel owners over civil claims that it used illegal software that produced false results on diesel-emissions tests.

Fiat Chrysler estimated the value of the settlements at about $800 million, a figure that could potentially rise to more than $900 million with the legal fees.

Bosch, which provided emissions control software for the Fiat Chrysler vehicles, also agreed to pay $27.5 million to resolve claims from diesel owners.

Under the settlement, Fiat Chrysler and Bosch will give owners $307.5 million or about $2,800 per vehicle for diesel software updates.

Fiat Chrysler and Bosch agreed to pay the owners' legal bills on top of the $307.5 million to resolve consumer claims.

Fiat Chrysler will pay $311 million in total civil penalties to U.S. and California regulators, up to $280 million to resolve claims from diesel owners and extended warranties worth $105 million.

The settlement covers 104,000 Ram 1500 and Jeep Grand Cherokee diesels from the model years 2014 to 2016, said the U.S. Justice Department, which is also conducting a criminal probe.

In addition, Fiat Chrysler will pay $72.5 million for state civil penalties and $33.5 million in payments to California to offset excess emissions and consumer claims.

The hefty penalty was the latest fallout from the U.S. government’s stepped-up enforcement of vehicle emissions rules after Volkswagen admitted in September 2015 to intentionally evading emissions rules.

Fiat Chrysler will be required to work with vendors of aftermarket catalytic converters to improve the efficiency of 200,000 converters in the 47 states that do not already require the use of the California-mandated high efficiency gasoline vehicle catalysts. Justice Department officials have estimated that effort will cost $50 million to $70 million.

Regulators said Fiat Chrysler used “defeat devices” to cheat emissions tests in real-world driving. Fiat Chrysler did not admit liability.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Steve Orlofsky and Cynthia Osterman)

By David Shepardson
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES -1.42% 16.28 Delayed Quote.14.11%
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES -1.32% 14.328 End-of-day quote.14.49%
VOLKSWAGEN -0.93% 142.26 Delayed Quote.3.37%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES
03:50pLawyers suing Fiat Chrysler in U.S. diesel case seek over $100 million
RE
12:34pFIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : Jeep® Wrangler and Dodge Charger Earn 2019 Best Resa..
PU
11:38aAs Google races ahead, German carmakers look to go faster on autonomous drivi..
RE
11:24aFIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : The “Quadrifoglio” models of Alfa Romeo ..
PU
07:07aFIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : Google's Waymo to build self-driving cars near Detro..
AQ
01/22FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : The New Fiat 500X and 500L Special Editions Join the..
PU
01/22FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : production to fall in Italy in 2019 Union
AQ
01/19GM warns workers in Brazil on losses, tough turnaround plan
RE
01/19FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : In Civil Settlements with the United States and Cali..
AQ
01/18FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : "FCA Replay" Wraps the Week at Fiat Chrysler Automob..
PU
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 114 B
EBIT 2018 7 117 M
Net income 2018 4 313 M
Finance 2018 2 775 M
Yield 2018 3,15%
P/E ratio 2018 5,21
P/E ratio 2019 4,49
EV / Sales 2018 0,17x
EV / Sales 2019 0,14x
Capitalization 22 501 M
Chart FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES
Duration : Period :
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 16,7 €
Spread / Average Target 15%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Mark Manley Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
John Jacob Philip Elkann Chairman
Richard Keith Palmer CFO & COO-Systems & Castings
Harald J. Wester Chief Technology Officer
Andrea Agnelli Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES14.11%25 581
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION-4.72%43 746
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA-5.31%29 993
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES14.49%25 581
BYD COMPANY LIMITED--.--%17 939
GUANGZHOU AUTOMOBILE GROUP CO LTD9.84%14 071
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.