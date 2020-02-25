Fibocom Wireless : Launches UNISOC 8910DM Powered LTE Cat.1 Module at Embedded World 2020

Log in
02/25/2020 | 10:41am EST

Fibocom (Stock Code: 300638, SZSE), a leading provider of cellular embedded wireless module solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT), to unveil its LTE Cat.1 module L610 at the 18th edition of Embedded World.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200225005731/en/

(Graphic: Business Wire)

(Graphic: Business Wire)

Fibocom L610, based on UNISOC 8910DM, the world’s first LTE Cat.1 bis chipset platform, is an industrial-grade LTE Cat.1 module with maximum speed up to 10Mbps. What makes it more attractive is its high-performance capability compared with its affordability due to UNISOC's good offer. It supports FDD-LTE/TDD-LTE/GSM long-distance communication and WiFi SCAN/Bluetooth short-range wireless transmission. Fibocom L610 has rich interfaces including UART/SPI/I2C/USB. Built-in LBS, Codec, supports TTS, recording, and VoLTE.

With the commercial launch of 5G, major operators are facing the operational challenges of 2G/3G/4G/5G parallel network and concurrent operation of four generations of users. From a long-term planning perspective, the implementation of 2G/3G network shutting down and 4G network migration is already the general trend in the world. Therefore, Fibocom L610 becomes the best migration choice for IoT users to make a smooth transition for their IoT projects in the future, as it meets the requirements of low-power consumption, and can also solve the CDMA/EVDO network re-framing problem.

Compared with NB-IoT and 2G modules, the Cat.1 module has advantages in network coverage, speed, and latency. Fibocom L610 is the ideal solution to accelerate the next trends of large-scale application of the IoT industries that require cost performance, low latency, wide-area coverage, and real-time communication speed. At present, Fibocom L610 series cover the network bands of major operators in Asia, Europe, and Latin America. In the future, it can be deployed in diversified application scenarios such as smart metering, asset tracking, public network intercom, industrial DTU, smart retailing, and shared hardware, etc.

Fibocom is able to provide a complete solution for IoT customers underlined by its strategy of “Module as a Service”, which is the cooperation of providing wireless module, PCB design, IoT application terminal, software platform, and connectivity management to support our customers in any stage of industry innovation and digitalization.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 2 058 M
EBIT 2019 202 M
Net income 2019 180 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 67,8x
P/E ratio 2020 44,7x
Capi. / Sales2019 5,92x
Capi. / Sales2020 4,11x
Capitalization 12 189 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price
Last Close Price 90,81  
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ling Peng Ying General Manager & Director
Tian Yu Zhang Chairman
Min Shu Chairman-Supervisory Board
Shi Jiang Chen CFO, Board Secretary & Deputy General Manager
Ning Xu Director & Deputy General Manager
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FIBOCOM WIRELESS INC1 734
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.-8.26%186 599
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.10.24%56 890
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.12.82%31 011
ZTE CORPORATION--.--%30 860
ERICSSON AB2.45%28 558
