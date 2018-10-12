Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo  >  Fibria Celulose    FIBR3   BRFIBRACNOR9

FIBRIA CELULOSE (FIBR3)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Fibria Celulose : Approval of the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (CADE)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/12/2018 | 02:53am CEST

FIBRIA CELULOSE S.A.

Publicly-Held Company

Corporate Taxpayer ID CNPJ/MF No. 60.643.228/0001-21 Company Registry (NIRE) 35.300.022.807 | CVM Code No. 12793

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

FIBRIA CELULOSE S.A. ("Fibria" or "Company") (B3: FIBR3 | NYSE: FBR) in the context of the Voting Agreement and other Obligations executed on March 15, 2018 by and among Votorantim S.A.

("Votorantim"), BNDES Participações S.A. - BNDESPAR ("BNDESPAR"), Suzano Holding S.A. and the other controlling shareholders of Suzano Papel e Celulose S.A. ("Suzano") ("Voting Commitment"),

discussed in the Material Fact published by the Company on March 16, 2018, hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that, on this date, the Administrative Council for Economic Defense ("CADE") made available in its website the report from the General Superintendence which approves, without restriction, the combination of business and shareholding transaction between Fibria and Suzano ("Transaction"). The decision of approval of the Transaction shall be published in the Official Gazette in the next days. The proceeding is still subject to a possible third party appeal or request for review by CADE's Tribunal, which can be made within 15 days as from such publication, pursuant to the applicable law. In the event such third party appeal or request for review do not take place within such 15-day period, the Transaction will be considered formally approved by CADE.

The closing of the Transaction is still subject to the definitive approval by CADE and the fulfillment of other precedent conditions usual for this type of transaction, including the approval by the European antitrust authority. Until the date of the closing of the transaction, the Company will continue to carry out its activities in the ordinary course of business and will remain operating independently.

The Company reinforces, through the disclosure of the information of this Notice to the Market, its commitment to transparency to its shareholders and investors.

São Paulo, October 11, 2018

Guilherme Perboyre Cavalcanti Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

Disclaimer

Fibria Celulose SA published this content on 11 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 October 2018 00:52:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FIBRIA CELULOSE
02:53aFIBRIA CELULOSE : Approval of the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (C..
PU
10/09FIBRIA CELULOSE : uses novel technology in the country to monitor and have 3D vi..
PU
10/05FIBRIA CELULOSE : invests in forestry technology
PU
10/03FIBRIA CELULOSE : Waiver fee approval - Agribusiness Credit Receivable Certifica..
PU
10/01FIBRIA CELULOSE : Resignation of Member of the Board of Directors
PU
09/19FIBRIA CELULOSE : CVM Administrative Decision on Corporate Restructuring
PU
09/17FIBRIA CELULOSE : Resignation of Alternate Members of the Board of Directors
PU
09/17FIBRIA CELULOSE : included in 2018-19 portfolio of Dow Jones Sustainability Emer..
PU
09/14FIBRIA CELULOSE : Notice to Shareholders - Withdrawal Right
PU
09/13FIBRIA CELULOSE : Approval of Transaction with Suzano by ESM
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07/25Fibria Celulose's (FBR) CEO Marcelo Castelli on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Ca.. 
07/25Fibria Celulose S.A. 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
07/25Fibria Celulose reports Q2 results 
07/24Sector And Industry Analysis For Companies In The Brazilian Index IBrX 50 
07/0815 Brazilian Stocks Discussed (Video) 
Financials (BRL)
Sales 2018 17 321 M
EBIT 2018 5 114 M
Net income 2018 3 997 M
Debt 2018 12 146 M
Yield 2018 1,72%
P/E ratio 2018 10,44
P/E ratio 2019 8,85
EV / Sales 2018 2,98x
EV / Sales 2019 2,70x
Capitalization 39 523 M
Chart FIBRIA CELULOSE
Duration : Period :
Fibria Celulose Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIBRIA CELULOSE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 72,5  BRL
Spread / Average Target 1,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Marcelo Strufaldi Castelli Chief Executive Officer
José Luciano Duarte Penido Chairman
Aires Galhardo Chief Operations Officer
Guilherme Perboyre Cavalcanti Chief Financial Officer
João Carvalho de Miranda Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FIBRIA CELULOSE52.33%10 538
UPM-KYMMENE OYJ18.87%19 000
STORA ENSO OYJ9.76%13 326
EMPRESAS CMPC--.--%9 611
OJI HOLDINGS CORP4.47%7 515
SVENSKA CELLULOSA9.28%7 135
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.