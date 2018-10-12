Fibria Celulose : Approval of the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (CADE)

FIBRIA CELULOSE S.A.

Publicly-Held Company

Corporate Taxpayer ID CNPJ/MF No. 60.643.228/0001-21 Company Registry (NIRE) 35.300.022.807 | CVM Code No. 12793

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

FIBRIA CELULOSE S.A. ("Fibria" or "Company") (B3: FIBR3 | NYSE: FBR) in the context of the Voting Agreement and other Obligations executed on March 15, 2018 by and among Votorantim S.A.

("Votorantim"), BNDES Participações S.A. - BNDESPAR ("BNDESPAR"), Suzano Holding S.A. and the other controlling shareholders of Suzano Papel e Celulose S.A. ("Suzano") ("Voting Commitment"),

discussed in the Material Fact published by the Company on March 16, 2018, hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that, on this date, the Administrative Council for Economic Defense ("CADE") made available in its website the report from the General Superintendence which approves, without restriction, the combination of business and shareholding transaction between Fibria and Suzano ("Transaction"). The decision of approval of the Transaction shall be published in the Official Gazette in the next days. The proceeding is still subject to a possible third party appeal or request for review by CADE's Tribunal, which can be made within 15 days as from such publication, pursuant to the applicable law. In the event such third party appeal or request for review do not take place within such 15-day period, the Transaction will be considered formally approved by CADE.

The closing of the Transaction is still subject to the definitive approval by CADE and the fulfillment of other precedent conditions usual for this type of transaction, including the approval by the European antitrust authority. Until the date of the closing of the transaction, the Company will continue to carry out its activities in the ordinary course of business and will remain operating independently.

The Company reinforces, through the disclosure of the information of this Notice to the Market, its commitment to transparency to its shareholders and investors.

São Paulo, October 11, 2018

Guilherme Perboyre Cavalcanti Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer