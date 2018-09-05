Log in
FIBRIA CELULOSE (FIBR3)
Fibria Celulose : CVM Decision - Request for the Interruption of the Calling Term of the EGM

09/05/2018 | 02:17am CEST

FIBRIA CELULOSE S.A.

Publicly-Held Company

Corporate Taxpayer ID CNPJ/MF No. 60.643.228/0001-21 Company Registry (NIRE) 35.300.022.807 | CVM Code No. 12793

MATERIAL FACT

FIBRIA CELULOSE S.A. ("Fibria" or "Company") (B3: FIBR3 | NYSE: FBR) hereby informs that, on this date, received from the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission ("CVM") the Official Letter No. 411/2018/CVM/SEP, regarding the decision of the CVM Board of Commissioners on the requests for the interruption of the calling term for the Extraordinary General Meeting called for September 13, 2018, which content of the Informative of Board of Commissioners Meeting No. 34, of September 4, 2018, is transcribed below:

"REQUEST FOR THE INTERRUPTION OF THE CALLING TERM FOR THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING - FIBRIA CELULOSE S.A. - PROCS. SEI 199757.007756/2018-46 AND 19957.007885/2018-34

Reporter: SEP Prevented: PTE

By unanimous vote, the Board of Commissioners decided to reject the request for the interruption of the calling term for the EGM of Fibria Celulose S.A., called to September 13, 2018. The majority of the Board of Commissioners decided, based on the presented information, that there is no illegality on items (i), (ii),

(iii), and (iv) of the EGM agenda. The Commissioner Gustavo Borba has presented a vote dissenting from the majority of the Board, as he understands that the transaction, as proposed, would be irregular."

In this sense, the date of the Extraordinary General Meeting called for September 13, 2018 at 9:30 am, at the Company's headquarters remains unchanged.

The company reinforces, through the disclosure of the information of this Material Fact, its commitment to transparency to its shareholders and investors.

São Paulo, September 4, 2018

Guilherme Perboyre Cavalcanti Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

Disclaimer

Fibria Celulose SA published this content on 04 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 September 2018 00:16:01 UTC
