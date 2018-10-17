Fibria Celulose : Notice to Shareholders | Withdrawal right period expiration

FIBRIA CELULOSE S.A.

Publicly Traded Company

CNPJ/MF n.º 60.643.228/0001-21

NIRE 35.300.022.807 | CVM Code n.º 12793

NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS

FIBRIA CELULOSE S.A. ("Fibria" or "Company"), in continuity to the Material Facts disclosed on March 16, 2018, July 26, 2018, August 9, 2018 and September 13, 2018 and to the Notice to Shareholders disclosed on September 14, 2018, hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that, on October 16, 2018 ended the period for the shareholders of the Company (a) who did not vote in favor of the resolutions set forth in items (i) to (iv) of the agenda of the Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting of Fibria held on September 13, 2018 ("Shareholders' Meeting"), (b) who abstained from voting on the resolutions set forth in items (i) to (iv) of the Shareholders' Meeting agenda, or (c) that did not attend the Shareholders' Meeting, to expressly manifest their intention to exercise the right of withdrawal.

The Company was informed, through its custodian agents, that during the period for the exercise, none of the shareholders exercised the right of withdrawal.

São Paulo, October 17, 2018.

FIBRIA CELULOSE S.A.

Guilherme Perboyre Cavalcanti Financial and Investor Relations Officer