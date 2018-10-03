Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo  >  Fibria Celulose    FIBR3   BRFIBRACNOR9

FIBRIA CELULOSE (FIBR3)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Fibria Celulose : Waiver fee approval - Agribusiness Credit Receivable Certificates (CRAs)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/03/2018 | 11:32pm CEST

FIBRIA CELULOSE S.A.

Publicly-Held Company

Corporate Taxpayer ID CNPJ/MF no. 60.643.228/0001-21

Company Registry (NIRE) 35.300.022.807

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

FIBRIA CELULOSE S.A. ("FIBRIA" or "Company") (B3: FIBR3 | NYSE: FBR), in reference to the Material Fact released on July 26, 2018 and the Notice to the Market released on August 23, 2018, by which the Company informed that was adopting the measures to obtain the previous consents established in the financial instruments and the debts issuances executed by Fibria, under the corporate reorganization involving Fibria and Suzano Papel e Celulose SA ("Suzano"), object of the Material Fact released on March 16, 2018 ("Corporate Reorganization"), hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that has obtained the approval, on the respective General Meetings of CRAs holders ("AGCs") of the waiver to the rights to declare the early maturity of the Agribusiness Receivables Certificates ("CRAs") resulting from the Corporate Reorganization for six of nine current series, upon the payment of a premium, on the date of the eventual consummation of the Corporate Reorganization, of forty hundredths percent (0.40%) of the updated nominal value of the respective series on the dates of the AGCs, to all holders of CRAs of the approved series. The principal amount of these six series which waivers were approved sum a total of R$3.3 billion and the premium payment will be in an estimated total amount of R$14 million.

The Company informs that it continues to take the necessary measures to approve the waiver to the rights to declare the early maturity of the CRAs of the other series.

Fibria underlines, accordingly, by means of the release of the information in this Notice to the Market, its commitment to transparency with its shareholders and investors.

São Paulo, October 3, 2018

FIBRIA CELULOSE S.A.

Guilherme Perboyre Cavalcanti

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

Disclaimer

Fibria Celulose SA published this content on 03 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 October 2018 21:32:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FIBRIA CELULOSE
10/03FIBRIA CELULOSE : Waiver fee approval - Agribusiness Credit Receivable Certifica..
PU
10/01FIBRIA CELULOSE : Resignation of Member of the Board of Directors
PU
09/19FIBRIA CELULOSE : CVM Administrative Decision on Corporate Restructuring
PU
09/17FIBRIA CELULOSE : Resignation of Alternate Members of the Board of Directors
PU
09/17FIBRIA CELULOSE : included in 2018-19 portfolio of Dow Jones Sustainability Emer..
PU
09/14FIBRIA CELULOSE : Notice to Shareholders - Withdrawal Right
PU
09/13FIBRIA CELULOSE : Approval of Transaction with Suzano by ESM
PU
09/06FIBRIA CELULOSE : Approval of Turkey’s antitrust
PU
09/05FIBRIA CELULOSE : CVM Decision - Request for the Interruption of the Calling Ter..
PU
09/05FIBRIA CELULOSE : Decisão CVM - Pedido de Interrupção de Prazo AGE Fibria (Fato ..
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07/25Fibria Celulose's (FBR) CEO Marcelo Castelli on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Ca.. 
07/25Fibria Celulose S.A. 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
07/25Fibria Celulose reports Q2 results 
07/24Sector And Industry Analysis For Companies In The Brazilian Index IBrX 50 
07/0815 Brazilian Stocks Discussed (Video) 
Financials (BRL)
Sales 2018 17 243 M
EBIT 2018 5 114 M
Net income 2018 3 796 M
Debt 2018 12 089 M
Yield 2018 1,65%
P/E ratio 2018 10,87
P/E ratio 2019 9,22
EV / Sales 2018 3,09x
EV / Sales 2019 2,80x
Capitalization 41 163 M
Chart FIBRIA CELULOSE
Duration : Period :
Fibria Celulose Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIBRIA CELULOSE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 71,3  BRL
Spread / Average Target -4,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Marcelo Strufaldi Castelli Chief Executive Officer
José Luciano Duarte Penido Chairman
Aires Galhardo Chief Operations Officer
Guilherme Perboyre Cavalcanti Chief Financial Officer
João Carvalho de Miranda Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FIBRIA CELULOSE56.35%10 458
UPM-KYMMENE OYJ29.45%20 740
STORA ENSO OYJ24.58%15 153
EMPRESAS CMPC--.--%10 108
OJI HOLDINGS CORP9.87%7 444
KLABIN SA3.62%6 294
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.