Fibria Celulose : Waiver fee approval - Agribusiness Credit Receivable Certificates (CRAs)

FIBRIA CELULOSE S.A. ("FIBRIA" or "Company") (B3: FIBR3 | NYSE: FBR), in reference to the Material Fact released on July 26, 2018 and the Notice to the Market released on August 23, 2018, by which the Company informed that was adopting the measures to obtain the previous consents established in the financial instruments and the debts issuances executed by Fibria, under the corporate reorganization involving Fibria and Suzano Papel e Celulose SA ("Suzano"), object of the Material Fact released on March 16, 2018 ("Corporate Reorganization"), hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that has obtained the approval, on the respective General Meetings of CRAs holders ("AGCs") of the waiver to the rights to declare the early maturity of the Agribusiness Receivables Certificates ("CRAs") resulting from the Corporate Reorganization for six of nine current series, upon the payment of a premium, on the date of the eventual consummation of the Corporate Reorganization, of forty hundredths percent (0.40%) of the updated nominal value of the respective series on the dates of the AGCs, to all holders of CRAs of the approved series. The principal amount of these six series which waivers were approved sum a total of R$3.3 billion and the premium payment will be in an estimated total amount of R$14 million.

The Company informs that it continues to take the necessary measures to approve the waiver to the rights to declare the early maturity of the CRAs of the other series.

Fibria underlines, accordingly, by means of the release of the information in this Notice to the Market, its commitment to transparency with its shareholders and investors.

São Paulo, October 3, 2018

