MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Fibrocell Science Inc    FCSC

FIBROCELL SCIENCE INC

(FCSC)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

FIBROCELL INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Fibrocell Science, Inc. - FCSC

0
09/17/2019 | 05:53pm EDT

Former Attorney General of Louisiana Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq. and the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) are investigating the proposed sale of Fibrocell Science, Inc. (NasdaqGS: FCSC) to Castle Creek Pharmaceutical Holdings, Inc. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, shareholders of Fibrocell will receive only $3.00 in cash for each share of Fibrocell that they own. KSF is seeking to determine whether this consideration and the process that led to it are adequate, or whether the consideration undervalues the Company.

If you believe that this transaction undervalues the Company and/or if you would like to discuss your legal rights regarding the proposed sale, you may, without obligation or cost to you, e-mail or call KSF Managing Partner Lewis S. Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com) toll free at any time at 855-768-1857, or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-fcsc/ to learn more.

To learn more about KSF, whose partners include the Former Louisiana Attorney General, visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 22,6 M
EBIT 2019 3,85 M
Net income 2019 1,35 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -83,7x
P/E ratio 2020 -3,01x
Capi. / Sales2019 1,27x
Capi. / Sales2020 15,0x
Capitalization 28,6 M
Chart FIBROCELL SCIENCE INC
Duration : Period :
Fibrocell Science Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIBROCELL SCIENCE INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 3,00  $
Last Close Price 2,93  $
Spread / Highest target 2,39%
Spread / Average Target 2,39%
Spread / Lowest Target 2,39%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John M. Maslowski President, CEO, CFO & Director
Douglas J. Swirsky Chairman
Alfred T. Lane Chief Medical Advisor
Kelvin D. Moore Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Marc B. Mazur Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FIBROCELL SCIENCE INC95.33%29
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC29.84%29 549
LONZA GROUP32.78%24 913
CELLTRION, INC.--.--%18 388
INCYTE CORPORATION20.19%16 848
EXACT SCIENCES CORPORATION65.47%13 520
