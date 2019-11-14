FIBROGEN ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating FibroGen, Inc. on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder law firm, is investigating potential claims against FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: FGEN) on behalf of FibroGen stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether FibroGen has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On November 4, 2019, Plainview LLC (“Plainview”) published a report questioning the safety and efficacy of Fibrogen’s lead product candidate, Roxadustat.

On this news, Fibrogen’s stock price fell $3.01 per share, or nearly 8%, to close at $37.01 per share on November 4, 2019.

