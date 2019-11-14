Log in
FIBROGEN ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating FibroGen, Inc. on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

11/14/2019 | 07:43pm EST

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder law firm, is investigating potential claims against FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: FGEN) on behalf of FibroGen stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether FibroGen has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On November 4, 2019, Plainview LLC (“Plainview”) published a report questioning the safety and efficacy of Fibrogen’s lead product candidate, Roxadustat.

On this news, Fibrogen’s stock price fell $3.01 per share, or nearly 8%, to close at $37.01 per share on November 4, 2019.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired FibroGen shares and suffered a loss, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.


© Business Wire 2019
