FibroGen Congratulates Dr. William G. Kaelin, Jr., Scientific Advisory Board Member, on Receipt of the 2019 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: FGEN) is pleased to announce that William G. Kaelin, Jr., who serves on the company’s Scientific Advisory Board, has been awarded the 2019 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine.



The Nobel Assembly announced this morning that the 2019 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine would be awarded jointly to William G. Kaelin, Jr., Sir Peter J. Ratcliffe, and Gregg L. Semenza for their discoveries of how cells sense and adapt to oxygen availability. These discoveries have already led to the development of new drugs targeting this oxygen sensing mechanism, with roxadustat being the first drug of this class to be approved for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease.

“Bill’s transformative discovery led to an elucidation of the molecular signaling pathway that enables cells to respond to changing oxygen levels by regulating gene expression,” said Gail Walkinshaw, FibroGen’s Vice President, Research. “With this knowledge, we have been able to explore ways to therapeutically harness the natural adaptive mechanisms that have evolved to respond to altered oxygen levels in the body.”

Jim Schoeneck, FibroGen’s Interim CEO, “We are proud of our long-standing relationship with Bill, who, as a compassionate physician and meticulous scientist, applies a rigorous scientific approach to investigation of clinical problems. Bill’s research, identifying key components of the body’s oxygen-sensing pathway, has been fundamental to the development of a new field of therapeutics with far-reaching application, including our first in class HIF-PH inhibitor, roxadustat.”

