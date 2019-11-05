Log in
FibroGen : HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Encourages FibroGen (FGEN) Investors to Contact Its Attorneys Now, Firm Investigating Possible Securities Fraud

0
11/05/2019

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hagens Berman urges FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: FGEN) investors who have suffered significant losses to submit their loss now to learn if they qualify to recover their investment losses. The firm is investigating FibroGen for possible violations of federal securities laws and FGEN investors may have valuable claims. 

Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP

Relevant Holding Period: Before Nov. 4, 2019

Sign Upwww.hbsslaw.com/investor-fraud/FGEN

Contact an Attorney Now:

FGEN@hbsslaw.com 


510-725-3000

FibroGen (FGEN) Investigation:

The investigation centers on FibroGen's disclosures concerning the safety and efficacy of Roxadustat, a drug candidate for treating anemia in chronic kidney disease patients.

On Nov. 4, 2019, research firm Plainview LLC published a scathing report entitled "The Next Big Biotech Blow-Up," alleging that "FibroGen has been mysteriously unforthcoming" about the highly anticipated safety results of its pivotal Phase 3 trials of Roxadustat. Plainview accused the Company of "withholding" certain critical data and stated that "FibroGen Management has trumpeted misleading statistics."

This news sent the price of FibroGen shares down over $3.00, or about 7.5%, on November 4, 2019.

"We're focused on recovering investors' losses and whether the Company may have misled investors about the safety of its core drug candidate," said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

If you purchased shares of FibroGen and suffered significant losses, click here to discuss your legal rights with Hagens Berman.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding FibroGen should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 510-725-3000 or email FGEN@hbsslaw.com.

About Hagens Berman
Hagens Berman is a national law firm with nine offices in eight cities around the country and eighty attorneys. The firm represents investors, whistleblowers, workers and consumers in complex litigation. More about the firm and its successes is located at hbsslaw.com. For the latest news visit our newsroom or follow us on Twitter at @classactionlaw.

Contact:
Reed Kathrein, 510-725-3000

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hagens-berman-national-trial-attorneys-encourages-fibrogen-fgen-investors-to-contact-its-attorneys-now-firm-investigating-possible-securities-fraud-300952437.html

SOURCE Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP


© PRNewswire 2019
