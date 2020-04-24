Log in
FIBROGEN, INC.

FIBROGEN, INC.

(FGEN)
FibroGen To Report First Quarter 2020 Financial Results

04/24/2020 | 07:01am EDT

SAN FRANCISCO, April 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: FGEN) will announce its first quarter 2020 financial results on Thursday, May 7, 2020. FibroGen will also conduct a conference call on that day at 5:00 p.m. ET (2:00 p.m. PT) with the investment community to further detail the company's corporate and financial performance.

Conference Call and Audio Webcast
Interested parties may access a live audio webcast of the conference call via the FibroGen website at https://fibrogen.gcs-web.com/events-and-presentations/events. It is recommended that listeners access the website 15 minutes prior to the start of the call to download and install any necessary audio software.

Dial-In Information
Live (U.S./Canada): (877) 658-9081
Live (International): (602) 563-8732
Confirmation number: 9946439

A replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the call for a period of two weeks. To access the replay, please dial (855) 859-2056 (domestic) or (404) 537-3406 (international), and use passcode 9946439.

About FibroGen
FibroGen, Inc., headquartered in San Francisco, California, with subsidiary offices in Beijing and Shanghai, People’s Republic of China, is a biopharmaceutical company discovering, developing, and commercializing a pipeline of first-in-class therapeutics. The company applies its pioneering expertise in hypoxia-inducible factor (HIF) and connective tissue growth factor (CTGF) biology, and clinical development to advance innovative medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer. Roxadustat, the company’s most advanced product, an oral small molecule inhibitor of HIF prolyl hydroxylase activity, is approved by the National Medical Products Administration in China for CKD patients on dialysis and not on dialysis and by the Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare in Japan for CKD patients on dialysis. The NDA filing for roxadustat for the treatment of CKD anemia was accepted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in February 2020. Our partner Astellas expects the Marketing Authorization Application filing for roxadustat for the treatment of anemia in both dialysis- and non-dialysis-dependent patients with CKD to the European Medicines Agency in the second quarter of 2020. Roxadustat is in Phase 3 clinical development in the U.S. and Europe and in Phase 2/3 development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and in a Phase 2 U.S. trial for treatment of chemotherapy-induced anemia. Pamrevlumab, an anti-CTGF human monoclonal antibody, is in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and locally advanced unresectable pancreatic cancer, and is currently in a Phase 2 trial for Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). For more information, please visit www.fibrogen.com.

Contact:
FibroGen, Inc.

Media Inquiries:
Sara Iacovino
1.703.474.4452
sara.iacovino@gcihealth.com

Investors:
Michael Tung, M.D.
Corporate Strategy / Investor Relations
1.415.978.1434
mtung@fibrogen.com

