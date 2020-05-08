Log in
FIBROGEN, INC.

FIBROGEN, INC.

(FGEN)
FibroGen to Present at Bank of America Securities 2020 Health Care Conference

05/08/2020 | 07:01am EDT

SAN FRANCISCO, May 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: FGEN) will participate in the Bank of America Securities 2020 Health Care Conference that is being held virtually on May 12-14, 2020. Enrique Conterno, Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at 11:00 AM Eastern Time on Thursday, May 14. A live audio webcast will be available on the “Events & Presentations” section of the FibroGen website at www.fibrogen.com. A replay of the fireside chat will be available for 30 days.

About FibroGen
FibroGen, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering, developing and commercializing a pipeline of first-in-class therapeutics. The company applies its pioneering expertise in hypoxia-inducible factor (HIF) and connective tissue growth factor (CTGF) biology to advance innovative medicines to treat unmet needs. The Company is currently developing and commercializing roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of HIF prolyl hydroxylase activity, for anemia associated with chronic kidney disease (CKD). Roxadustat is also in clinical development for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and for chemotherapy-induced anemia. Pamrevlumab, an anti-CTGF human monoclonal antibody, is in clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF), locally advanced unresectable pancreatic cancer, and Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). For more information, please visit www.fibrogen.com.

Contact:
FibroGen, Inc.

Media Inquiries:
Sara Iacovino
1.703.474.4452
sara.iacovino@gcihealth.com

Investors:
Michael Tung, M.D.
Corporate Strategy / Investor Relations
1.415.978.1434
mtung@fibrogen.com

© GlobeNewswire 2020
