FIBROGEN INC

(FGEN)
FibroGen to Report Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results on Thursday, August 8, 2019

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: FGEN), today announced that it will report second quarter 2019 financial results on Thursday, August 8, 2019 after market close, and will host a conference call to discuss financial results and provide a business update at 5:00 p.m. ET (2:00 p.m. PT).

Conference Call and Audio Webcast
Interested parties may access a live audio webcast of the conference call via the investor section of the FibroGen website, www.fibrogen.com. It is recommended that listeners access the website 15 minutes prior to the start of the call to download and install any necessary audio software. A replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the call for a period of two weeks. To access the replay, please dial (888) 843-7419 (domestic) or (630) 652-3042 (international), and use passcode 4887 9852#.

Dial-In Information
Live (U.S./Canada): (800) 843-7419   
Live (International): (847) 619-6397
Confirmation number: 48879852

About FibroGen
FibroGen, Inc., headquartered in San Francisco, California, with subsidiary offices in Beijing and Shanghai, People’s Republic of China, is a leading biopharmaceutical company discovering and developing a pipeline of first-in-class therapeutics. The company applies its pioneering expertise in hypoxia-inducible factor (HIF), connective tissue growth factor (CTGF) biology, and clinical development to advance innovative medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer. Roxadustat, the company’s most advanced product candidate, is an oral small molecule inhibitor of HIF prolyl hydroxylase (HIF-PH) activity, completing Phase 3 clinical development worldwide for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease (CKD), with a New Drug Application (NDA) now approved by the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) in China. Our partner Astellas submitted an NDA for the treatment of anemia in CKD patients on dialysis in Japan in September 2018, which is currently under review by the Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency (PMDA). Roxadustat is in Phase 3 clinical development in the U.S. and Europe and in Phase 2/3 development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS). Pamrevlumab, an anti-CTGF human monoclonal antibody, is in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and advancing towards Phase 3 for the treatment of pancreatic cancer. Pamrevlumab is also currently in a Phase 2 trial for Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). FibroGen is also developing a biosynthetic cornea in China. For more information, please visit www.fibrogen.com.

Contact
Karen L. Bergman
Vice President, Investor Relations and
Corporate Communications
FibroGen, Inc.
(415) 978-1433 or ir@fibrogen.com 

Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 225 M
EBIT 2019 -82,6 M
Net income 2019 -69,2 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -58,2x
P/E ratio 2020 1 680x
Capi. / Sales2019 18,0x
Capi. / Sales2020 12,2x
Capitalization 4 055 M
Chart FIBROGEN INC
Duration : Period :
FibroGen Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIBROGEN INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 63,71  $
Last Close Price 47,03  $
Spread / Highest target 80,7%
Spread / Average Target 35,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas Byron Neff Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Pat Cotroneo Chief Financial Officer & Vice President-Finance
Kin Hung Yu Chief Medical Officer
Jorma Tapio Routti Independent Director
Kalevi Kurkijärvi Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FIBROGEN INC2.12%4 075
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC37.01%31 181
LONZA GROUP33.41%25 592
CELLTRION, INC.--.--%18 417
INCYTE CORPORATION33.54%18 263
EXACT SCIENCES CORPORATION82.68%14 905
