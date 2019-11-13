Log in
FIBROGEN, INC.

FIBROGEN, INC.

(FGEN)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP : Announces Investigation on Behalf of FibroGen, Inc. Investors

0
11/13/2019 | 07:01pm EST

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) announces an investigation on behalf of FibroGen, Inc. (“FibroGen” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: FGEN) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

On November 4, 2019, Plainview LLC (“Plainview”) published a report questioning the safety and efficacy of Fibrogen’s lead product candidate, Roxadustat.

On this news, Fibrogen’s stock price fell $3.01 per share, or nearly 8%, to close at $37.01 per share on November 4, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased FibroGen securities, have information, or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley Portnoy, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, CA 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 292 M
EBIT 2019 -31,0 M
Net income 2019 -38,0 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -79,1x
P/E ratio 2020 311x
Capi. / Sales2019 10,5x
Capi. / Sales2020 9,01x
Capitalization 3 077 M
Chart FIBROGEN, INC.
Duration : Period :
FibroGen, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIBROGEN, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 64,29  $
Last Close Price 35,40  $
Spread / Highest target 143%
Spread / Average Target 81,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 18,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James A. Schoeneck Chief Executive Officer
Pat Cotroneo CFO, Chief Accounting Officer & Senior VP-Finance
Kin Hung Yu Chief Medical Officer
Jorma Tapio Routti Independent Director
Kalevi Kurkijärvi Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FIBROGEN, INC.-23.16%3 331
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.23.04%26 785
LONZA GROUP29.29%25 888
CELLTRION, INC.--.--%21 663
SEATTLE GENETICS, INC.95.27%18 520
INCYTE CORPORATION33.45%18 024
