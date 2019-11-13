Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP : Announces Investigation on Behalf of FibroGen, Inc. Investors

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) announces an investigation on behalf of FibroGen, Inc. (“FibroGen” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: FGEN) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

On November 4, 2019, Plainview LLC (“Plainview”) published a report questioning the safety and efficacy of Fibrogen’s lead product candidate, Roxadustat.

On this news, Fibrogen’s stock price fell $3.01 per share, or nearly 8%, to close at $37.01 per share on November 4, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased FibroGen securities, have information, or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley Portnoy, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, CA 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191113005971/en/