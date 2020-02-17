Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Fidelity Asian Values PLC    FAS   GB0003322319

FIDELITY ASIAN VALUES PLC

(FAS)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 05/22 11:35:01 am
295 GBX   -1.99%
05/22FIDELITY ASIAN VALUES : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
05/20FIDELITY ASIAN VALUES : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
05/18FIDELITY ASIAN VALUES : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Fidelity Asian Values : Edison issues review on Fidelity Asian Values

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/17/2020 | 07:22am EDT
RNS Reach Story
Go to market news section
Edison issues review on Fidelity Asian Values
Released 12:16 17-Feb-2020



RNS Number : 2362D
Fidelity Asian Values PLC
17 February 2020

London, UK, 17 February 2020

Edison issues review on Fidelity Asian Values (FAS)

Fidelity Asian Values (FAS) is managed by Nitin Bajaj. He employs a very disciplined process, seeking good businesses run by competent management, trading on attractive valuations. The polarisation in the stock market affords him many opportunities to invest in companies that fulfil his investment criteria. While the style bias against value stocks has affected the manager's relative performance in recent years, FAS has a long-term record of outperformance versus both its previous and new benchmarks. The portfolio is trading on an average forward earnings multiple of less than 10x but has a 15% ROE, showing the manager is 'seeking value without compromising on quality'. FAS also offers a 2.2% dividend yield, which is the highest in the three-strong AIC Asia Pacific Smaller Companies sector.

FAS is currently trading at a 1.3% discount to cum-income NAV. Over the last 12 months the valuation has ranged from a 10-year premium high of 5.7% to a 2.9% discount, averaging a 2.3% premium. Over the last three, five and 10 years, FAS has traded at average discounts of 1.2%, 5.2% and 7.6% respectively.


Click hereto view the full report.

Subscribe to Edison's content to receive reports by email.

All reports published by Edison are free-to-access and available on the website.

About Edison: Edison is an investment research and advisory company, with offices in North America, Europe, the Middle East and AsiaPac. The heart of Edison is our world-renowned equity research platform and deep multi-sector expertise. At Edison Investment Research, our research is widely read by international investors, advisers and stakeholders. Edison Advisors leverages our core research platform to provide differentiated services including investor relations and strategic consulting.

Edison is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority.

Edison is not an adviser or broker-dealer and does not provide investment advice. Edison's reports are not solicitations to buy or sell any securities.

For more information please contact Edison:

Mel Jenner, +44 (0)20 3077 5720

Sarah Godfrey, +44 (0)20 3681 2519

investmenttrusts@edisongroup.com

Learn more at www.edisongroup.com and connect with Edison on:

LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/edison-group-

Twitter www.twitter.com/Edison_Inv_Res

YouTube www.youtube.com/edisonitv


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
END
NRABDGDDSBBDGGR
Close
London Stock Exchange plc is not responsible for and does not check content on this Website. Website users are responsible for checking content. Any news item (including any prospectus) which is addressed solely to the persons and countries specified therein should not be relied upon other than by such persons and/or outside the specified countries. Terms and conditions, including restrictions on use and distribution apply.
©2014London Stock Exchange plc. All rights reserved



Edison issues review on Fidelity Asian Values - RNS

Disclaimer

Fidelity Asian Values plc published this content on 17 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2020 12:21:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on FIDELITY ASIAN VALUES PLC
05/22FIDELITY ASIAN VALUES : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
05/20FIDELITY ASIAN VALUES : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
05/18FIDELITY ASIAN VALUES : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
05/18FIDELITY ASIAN VALUES : Monthly Summary as at 30 April 2020
PR
05/13FIDELITY ASIAN VALUES : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
05/05FIDELITY ASIAN VALUES : Portfolio Update
PR
04/29FIDELITY ASIAN VALUES : Half-year Report
PR
04/27FIDELITY ASIAN VALUES : Information disclosed in accordance with LR 9.2.6ER(1)
PR
04/23FIDELITY ASIAN VALUES : s) in Company
PR
04/20FIDELITY ASIAN VALUES : Doc re Monthly Summary as at 31 March 2020
PR
More news
Chart FIDELITY ASIAN VALUES PLC
Duration : Period :
Fidelity Asian Values PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIDELITY ASIAN VALUES PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price
Last Close Price 2,95 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
Managers
NameTitle
Katharine Blanche Mary Bolsover Chairman
Philip David Smiley Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Anthony Grahame Stott Independent Non-Executive Director
Michael S. Warren Independent Non-Executive Director
Timothy Scholefield Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FIDELITY ASIAN VALUES PLC-27.87%271
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group