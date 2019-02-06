Log in
FIDELITY ASIAN VALUES PLC
Fidelity Asian Values : Portfolio Update

02/06/2019 | 03:29am EST

Fidelity Asian Values PLC

LEI: 54930094CXNYINSNOQ96

6 February 2019

Pursuant to Listing Rule LR 15.6.8R, Fidelity Asian Values PLC announces that, as at 31 January 2019 its investments in other listed investment companies (including listed investment trusts) which themselves do not have stated investment policies to invest no more than 15% of their total assets in other listed investment companies (including listed investment trusts) were as follows:-

Name of Security                                                                      % of gross assets

CROMWELL EUROPEAN REAL IN                                                                     1.365

                                                                                    Total                1.365

Contact for queries:

Name: Natalia de Sousa, FIL Investments International

Telephone: 01737 836869


© PRNewswire 2019
