Fidelity Asian Values : Portfolio Update

08/05/2019 | 04:37am EDT

Fidelity Asian Values PLC

LEI: 54930094CXNYINSNOQ96

5 August 2019

Pursuant to Listing Rule LR 15.6.8R, Fidelity Asian Values PLC announces that, as at 31 July 2019 its investments in other listed investment companies (including listed investment trusts) which themselves do not have stated investment policies to invest no more than 15% of their total assets in other listed investment companies (including listed investment trusts) were as follows:-

Name of Security                                                                      % of gross assets

CROMWELL EUROPEAN REAL IN                                                         1.446

                                                                                    Total                1.446

Contact for queries:

Name: Natalia de Sousa, FIL Investments International

Telephone: 01737 836869


© PRNewswire 2019
