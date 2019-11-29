Log in
FIDELITY ASIAN VALUES PLC

(FAS)
Fidelity Asian Values : Subscription Share Suspension

11/29/2019 | 10:28am EST

Fidelity Asian Values PLC

LEI: 54930094CXNYINSNOQ96

Subscription Share Suspension

29 November 2019

Further to the announcement on 27 November 2019, Fidelity Asian Values PLC (the "Company") confirms that it has received approval from the FCA to suspend the listing of the Company’s subscription shares ("Subscription Shares") at 7:30 a.m. on 2 December 2019 following the passing of the Final Annual Exercise Date. The listing of the Subscription Shares is expected to be cancelled in due course.

Capitalised terms shall have the meanings set out in the Prospectus unless otherwise defined

Enquiries:

FIL Investments International

Natalia De Sousa        +44 (0)1737 837846


© PRNewswire 2019
