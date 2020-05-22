Log in
FIDELITY ASIAN VALUES PLC    FAS

FIDELITY ASIAN VALUES PLC

(FAS)
05/22
295 GBX   -1.99%
12:21pFIDELITY ASIAN VALUES : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
05/20FIDELITY ASIAN VALUES : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
05/18FIDELITY ASIAN VALUES : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
Fidelity Asian Values : Transaction in Own Shares

05/22/2020 | 12:21pm EDT

FIDELITY ASIAN VALUES PLC

TRANSACTION IN OWN SHARES

The Board of Fidelity Asian Values PLC ("the Company") announces today that on 22 May 2020 the Company bought into Treasury 49,500 of its own shares at a price of 293.292929 pence per share. 

The Company's issued ordinary share capital is 75,580,889 of which 264,539 shares are held in Treasury, which attract no voting rights.

Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is now 75,316,350.

The above figure (75,316,350) may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA’s Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

Natalia de Sousa

For and on behalf of FIL Investments International

Company Secretary

01737 837846


© PRNewswire 2020
