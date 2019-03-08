Log in
FIDELITY ASIAN VALUES PLC

(FAS)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 03/07 11:35:05 am
419 GBp   -1.18%
02:01aFIDELITY ASIAN VALUES : Transactions in Closed Period
PR
02/28FIDELITY ASIAN VALUES : Issue of Equity
PR
02/20FIDELITY ASIAN VALUES : Issue of Equity
PR
Fidelity Asian Values : Transactions in Closed Period

03/08/2019 | 02:01am EST

Fidelity Asian Values PLC (“the Company”)

LEI: 54930094CXNYINSNOQ96

Transactions in a closed period

The Company wishes to notify the market that the closed period of the Company in relation to its half-yearly results for the period ended 31 January 2019 commences today and is anticipated to end no sooner than 12 April 2019.

The Company confirms that all inside information (as defined in the EU Market Abuse Regulation) which the Directors and the Company may have held has been notified to a regulatory information service.  Accordingly, in the absence of any new undisclosed inside information arising, the Company is not prohibited from dealing in its own securities during this closed period.

Natalia de Sousa
For and on behalf of FIL Investments International
Company Secretary
01737 837846

8 March 2019


© PRNewswire 2019
