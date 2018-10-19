Log in
FIDELITY CHINA SPECIAL SITUATIONS PLC    FCSS   GB00B62Z3C74

FIDELITY CHINA SPECIAL SITUATIONS PLC (FCSS)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe Europe - 10/19 11:43:30 am
191 GBp   +1.60%
Fidelity China Special Situations : Compliance with Market Abuse Regulations

10/19/2018 | 10:49am CEST

Fidelity China Special Situations PLC (“the Company”)

LEI: 54930076MSJ0ZW67JB75

Compliance with Market Abuse Regulations

The Company wishes to notify the market that the closed period of the Company in relation to its half-yearly results for the period ended 30 September 2018 will commence today, 19 October 2018, and is anticipated to end no sooner than 20 November 2018.

The Company confirms that all inside information (as defined in the EU Market Abuse Regulation) which the Directors and the Company may have held has been notified to a regulatory information service.  Accordingly, in the absence of any new undisclosed inside information arising, the Company is not prohibited from dealing in its own securities during this period.

Bonita Guntrip
For and on behalf of FIL Investments International
Company Secretary
01737 837320


© PRNewswire 2018
