FIDELITY CHINA SPECIAL SITUATIONS PLC

(FCSS)
Fidelity China Special Situations : Director/PDMR Shareholding

02/27/2020 | 11:16am EST

Fidelity China Special Situations PLC

Director Shareholding

The notification set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
  		 Mr Mike Balfour
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status
  		 Non-executive director (PDMR)
b) Initial notification /Amendment
  		 Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
  		 Fidelity China Special Situations PLC
b) LEI
  		 54930076MSJ0ZW67JB75
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
  
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
 Identification code		 Ordinary Shares of 1p each in Fidelity China Special Situations PLC
 GB00B62Z3C74
b) Nature of the transaction
  		 Purchase of 20,000 ordinary shares
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
£2.2639 20,000

Mr Balfour’s total holding is 65,000 shares
d) Aggregated information
 - Aggregated volume
 - Price		 N/A


  
e) Date of the transaction
  		 2020/02/27
f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

 Enquiries:

 Bonita Guntrip, For and on behalf of FIL Investments International, Company Secretary

01737 837320


© PRNewswire 2020
