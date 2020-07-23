Log in
FIDELITY CHINA SPECIAL SITUATIONS PLC

(FCSS)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 07/23 06:49:48 am
Fidelity China Special Situations : Result of AGM

07/23/2020 | 06:36am EDT

Fidelity China Special Situations PLC

Results of Annual General Meeting

At the Company’s Annual General Meeting held on 23 July 2020, all resolutions were duly passed. The resolutions passed as special business were as follows:

- to renew the Directors' authority to allot a limited number of currently unissued ordinary shares (or sell any ordinary shares which the Company holds in Treasury) for cash;

- to issue such shares (including Treasury shares) without first offering them to existing ordinary shareholders pro-rata to their existing holdings; and

- the Company’s authority to purchase up to 78,624,425 of its own ordinary shares for immediate cancellation or for retention as Treasury shares at the determination of the Board.  This represents approximately 14.99% of the number of ordinary shares in issue on 3 June 2020.

Proxy results will shortly be available online at www.fidelityinvestmenttrusts.com

Contact for queries:                              

Name:   Smita Amin, FIL Investments International, Company Secretary

Telephone: 01737 836347


© PRNewswire 2020
