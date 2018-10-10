Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Fidelity China Special Situations PLC    FCSS   GB00B62Z3C74

FIDELITY CHINA SPECIAL SITUATIONS PLC (FCSS)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 10/10 05:35:10 pm
191.4 GBp   -3.04%
06:00pFIDELITY CHINA : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
10/09FIDELITY CHINA : Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
10/09FIDELITY CHINA : Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Fidelity China Special Situations : Transaction in Own Shares

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/10/2018 | 06:00pm CEST

FIDELITY CHINA SPECIAL SITUATIONS PLC

LEI: 54930076MSJ0ZW67JB75

TRANSACTION IN OWN SHARES

The Board of Fidelity China Special Situations PLC ("the Company") announces that on 10 October 2018, the Company bought into Treasury 250,000 of its own shares at a price of 192 pence per share. 

The Company's issued ordinary share capital is 571,354,480 shares of which 21,490,000 shares are held in Treasury, which attract no voting rights.

Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is now 549,864,480.

The above figure (549,864,480) may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA’s Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

Natalia de Sousa

For and on behalf of FIL Investments International

Company Secretary

01737 837846

10 October 2018


© PRNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FIDELITY CHINA SPECIAL SIT
06:00pFIDELITY CHINA SPECIAL SITUATIONS : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
10/09FIDELITY CHINA SPECIAL SITUATIONS : Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
10/09FIDELITY CHINA SPECIAL SITUATIONS : Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
10/08FIDELITY CHINA SPECIAL SITUATIONS : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
10/01FIDELITY CHINA SPECIAL SITUATIONS : Director Declaration
PR
09/18FIDELITY CHINA SPECIAL SITUATIONS : Doc re Monthly Summary as at 31 August 2018
PR
09/05FIDELITY CHINA SPECIAL SITUATIONS : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
08/30FIDELITY CHINA SPECIAL SITUATIONS : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
08/16FIDELITY CHINA SPECIAL SITUATIONS : s) in Company
PR
08/15FIDELITY CHINA SPECIAL SITUATIONS : Doc re Monthly Summary as at 31 July 2018
PR
More news
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.