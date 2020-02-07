Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Fidelity China Special Situations PLC    FCSS   GB00B62Z3C74

FIDELITY CHINA SPECIAL SITUATIONS PLC

(FCSS)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Fidelity China Special Situations : Transaction in Own Shares

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/07/2020 | 11:57am EST

FIDELITY CHINA SPECIAL SITUATIONS PLC

LEI: 54930076MSJ0ZW67JB75

TRANSACTION IN OWN SHARES

The Board of Fidelity China Special Situations PLC ("the Company") announces that on 7 February 2020, the Company bought into Treasury 186,000 of its own shares at a price of 236.50 pence per share. 

The Company's issued ordinary share capital is 571,354,480 shares of which 24,856,000 shares are held in Treasury, which attract no voting rights.

Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is now 546,498,480.

The above figure (546,498,480) may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA’s Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

Bonita Guntrip

For and on behalf of FIL Investments International

Company Secretary

01737 837320

7 February 2020


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on FIDELITY CHINA SPECIAL SIT
11:57aFIDELITY CHINA SPECIAL SITUATIONS : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
01/31FIDELITY CHINA SPECIAL SITUATIONS : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
01/29FIDELITY CHINA SPECIAL SITUATIONS : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
01/27FIDELITY CHINA SPECIAL SITUATIONS : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
01/23FIDELITY CHINA SPECIAL SITUATIONS : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
01/21FIDELITY CHINA SPECIAL SITUATIONS : Monthly Summary
PR
01/06FIDELITY CHINA SPECIAL SITUATIONS : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
2019FIDELITY CHINA SPECIAL SITUATIONS : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
2019FIDELITY CHINA SPECIAL SITUATIONS : Doc re Monthly Summary as at 30 November 201..
PR
2019FIDELITY CHINA SPECIAL SITUATIONS : Half-year Report
PR
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group