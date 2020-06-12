Log in
FIDELITY CHINA SPECIAL SITUATIONS PLC

FIDELITY CHINA SPECIAL SITUATIONS PLC

(FCSS)
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Fidelity China Special Situations : Transaction in Own Shares

06/12/2020 | 11:56am EDT

FIDELITY CHINA SPECIAL SITUATIONS PLC

LEI: 54930076MSJ0ZW67JB75

TRANSACTION IN OWN SHARES

The Board of Fidelity China Special Situations PLC ("the Company") announces that on 12 June 2020, the Company bought into Treasury 249,185 of its own shares at an average price of 247.50 pence per share. 

The Company's issued ordinary share capital is 571,354,480 shares of which 49,787,798 shares are held in Treasury, which attract no voting rights.

Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is now 521,566,682.

The above figure (521,566,682) may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA’s Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

Smita Amin
For and on behalf of FIL Investments International
Company Secretary
01737 836347

12 June 2020


© PRNewswire 2020
