Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Fidelity China Special Situations PLC    FCSS   GB00B62Z3C74

FIDELITY CHINA SPECIAL SITUATIONS PLC

(FCSS)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Fidelity China Special Situations : s) in Company

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/12/2019 | 12:28pm EST

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i
1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii: Fidelity China Special Situations Plc
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer   (please mark with an “X” if appropriate)
Non-UK issuer
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an “X”)
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights x
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
Other (please specify)iii:
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv
Name Lazard Asset Management LLC
City and country of registered office (if applicable) New York, United States of America
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v
Name Bank of New York, Inc. – Dir personal
Bank of New York, Inc – Global Custody
BNY Mellon Wealth MGMT
Mellon Trust
Northern Trust Co
State Street Bank- Master Tr - ETC
State Street Bank-Custody Master Trust
City and country of registered office (if applicable)
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi: 11 November 2019
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY): 12/11/2019
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A) % of voting rights through financial instruments
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)		 Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights of issuervii
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 10.021% N/A 10.021% 549,044,495
Position of previous notification (if
applicable)		 9.329% N/A 9.329%

   

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii
A: Voting rights attached to shares
Class/type of
shares
ISIN code (if possible)		 Number of voting rightsix % of voting rights
Direct
(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)		 Indirect
(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)		 Direct
(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)		 Indirect
(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)
GB00B62Z3C74 55,018,669 10.021%
SUBTOTAL 8. A 55,018,669 10.021%
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))
Type of financial instrument Expiration
datex		 Exercise/
Conversion Periodxi		 Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is
exercised/converted.		 % of voting rights
SUBTOTAL 8. B 1
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))
Type of financial instrument Expiration
datex		 Exercise/
Conversion Period xi		 Physical or cash
settlementxii		 Number of voting rights % of voting rights
SUBTOTAL 8.B.2

 

   

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the
applicable box with an “X”)
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv (please add additional rows as necessary)		 X
Namexv % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Lazard Asset Management LLC 10.021% 10.021%
10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:
Name of the proxy holder N/A
The number and % of voting rights held
The date until which the voting rights will be held
11. Additional informationxvi
Contact name: Legal & Compliance Department
Contact telephone number: 0207 448 2069

   

Place of completion Lazard Asset Management Limited
Date of completion 12 November 2019

© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FIDELITY CHINA SPECIAL SIT
12:28pFIDELITY CHINA SPECIAL SITUATIONS : s) in Company
PR
10/28FIDELITY CHINA SPECIAL SITUATIONS : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
10/28FIDELITY CHINA SPECIAL SITUATIONS : Change of Broker
PR
10/24FIDELITY CHINA SPECIAL SITUATIONS : s) in Company
PR
10/18FIDELITY CHINA SPECIAL SITUATIONS : Compliance with Market Abuse Regulations
PR
10/16FIDELITY CHINA SPECIAL SITUATIONS : Doc re Monthly Summary as at 30 September 20..
PR
10/02FIDELITY CHINA SPECIAL SITUATIONS : Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
09/18FIDELITY CHINA SPECIAL SITUATIONS : s) in Company
PR
09/16FIDELITY CHINA SPECIAL SITUATIONS : Monthly Summary as at 31 August 2019
PR
08/20FIDELITY CHINA SPECIAL SITUATIONS : Doc re Monthly Summary as at 31 July 2019
PR
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group