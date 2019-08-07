Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Fidelity D&D Bancorp    FDBC

FIDELITY D&D BANCORP

(FDBC)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. Third Quarter 2019 Dividend

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/07/2019 | 12:28pm EDT

DUNMORE, Pa., Aug. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: FDBC), parent company of The Fidelity Deposit and Discount Bank, announce their declaration of the Company’s third quarter dividend of $0.26 per share.  The dividend is payable September 10, 2019 to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 20, 2019.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. serves Lackawanna and Luzerne Counties through The Fidelity Deposit and Discount Bank’s eleven community banking offices.

For more information visit our investor relations web site through www.bankatfidelity.com.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.  Actual results and trends could differ materially from those set forth in such statements due to various factors.  These factors include the possibility that increased demand or prices for the company’s financial services and products may not occur, changing economic, interest rate and competitive conditions, technological developments and other risks and uncertainties, including those detailed in the company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Contacts:
Daniel J. Santaniello                                     Salvatore R. DeFrancesco, Jr.
President and Chief Executive Officer          Treasurer and Chief Financial Officer
570-504-8035                                                570-504-8000

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FIDELITY D&D BANCORP
12:28pFidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. Third Quarter 2019 Dividend
GL
10:00aFIDELITY D & D BANCORP INC : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial C..
AQ
07/24FIDELITY D & D BANCORP INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Fina..
AQ
07/24Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results
GL
07/08FIDELITY D & D BANCORP INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (fo..
AQ
07/08Fidelity Bank Named Top In-State Bank by Forbes Magazine
GL
05/17FIDELITY D&D BANCORP : Ex-dividend day for
FA
05/09FIDELITY D & D BANCORP INC : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial C..
AQ
05/09Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. Second Quarter 2019 Dividend
GL
05/08FIDELITY D & D BANCORP INC : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders..
AQ
More news
Chart FIDELITY D&D BANCORP
Duration : Period :
Fidelity D&D Bancorp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Daniel J. Santaniello President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian J. Cali Chairman
Eugene J. Walsh Chief Operating Officer & Vice President
Salvatore R. DeFrancesco Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Patrick J. Dempsey Chairman-Emeritus
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FIDELITY D&D BANCORP-1.56%245
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LTD-3.89%168 944
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP9.24%50 866
BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK PT--.--%50 636
SHANGHAI PUDONG DEVELOPMENT BANK13.16%46 332
QATAR NATIONAL BANK QPSC-6.41%46 300
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group