Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. Second Quarter 2020 Dividend

05/07/2020 | 08:06pm EDT

DUNMORE, Pa., May 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: FDBC), parent company of The Fidelity Deposit and Discount Bank, announce their declaration of the Company’s second quarter dividend of $0.28 per share. The dividend is payable June 10, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 20, 2020.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. serves Lackawanna, Luzerne and Northampton Counties through The Fidelity Deposit and Discount Bank’s 21 community banking offices.

For more information visit our investor relations web site through www.bankatfidelity.com.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results and trends could differ materially from those set forth in such statements due to various factors. These factors include the possibility that increased demand or prices for the company’s financial services and products may not occur, changing economic, interest rate and competitive conditions, technological developments and other risks and uncertainties, including those detailed in the company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.


Contacts: 
Daniel J. SantanielloSalvatore R. DeFrancesco, Jr.
President and Chief Executive OfficerTreasurer and Chief Financial Officer
570-504-8035570-504-8000

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
