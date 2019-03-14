Log in
FIDELITY EUROPEAN VALUES PLC

(FEV)
Fidelity European Values : Blocklisting - Interim Review

03/14/2019

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

Information provided on this form must be typed or printed electronically and provided to an ris.

Date: 14 March 2019

Name of applicant: Fidelity European Values PLC
Name of scheme: Fidelity Investment Trust ISA
Period of return: From: 15 September 2018 To: 14 March 2019
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return: 323,193 ordinary shares of 2.5p each
Plus:  The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for): N/A
Less:  Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G): Nil
Equals:  Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period: 323,193

   

Name of contact: Bonita Guntrip
For and on behalf of FIL Investments International
Company Secretary
Telephone number of contact: 01737 837 320

© PRNewswire 2019
