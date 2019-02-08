Log in
FIDELITY EUROPEAN VALUES PLC (FEV)
Fidelity European Values : Compliance with Market Abuse Regulations

02/08/2019

8 February 2019

Fidelity European Values PLC (“the Company”)

LEI: 549300UC0QPP7Y0W8056

Compliance with Market Abuse Regulations

The Company wishes to notify the market that the closed period of the Company in relation to its annual results for the period ended 31 December 2018 will commence on 8 February 2019 (today) and is anticipated to end no sooner than 11 March 2019.

The Company confirms that all inside information (as defined in the EU Market Abuse Regulation) which the Directors and the Company may have held has been notified to a regulatory information service. Accordingly, in the absence of any new undisclosed inside information arising, the Company is not prohibited from dealing in its own securities during this period.

Bonita Guntrip

For and on behalf of FIL Investments International

Company Secretary

01737 837320


