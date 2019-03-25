Log in
FIDELITY EUROPEAN VALUES PLC

(FEV)
Fidelity European Values : Transaction in Own Shares

03/25/2019 | 12:56pm EDT

FIDELITY EUROPEAN VALUES PLC

LEI: 549300UC0QPP7Y0W8056

TRANSACTION IN OWN SHARES

The Board of Fidelity European Values Plc ("the Company") announces that on 25 March 2019 the Company bought into Treasury 100,000 of its own shares at a price of 222.78 pence per share. 

The Company's issued ordinary share capital is 416,447,910 shares of which 4,375,084 shares are held in Treasury, which attract no voting rights.

Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is now 412,072,826.

The above figure (412,072,826) may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA’s Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

Bonita Guntrip

For and on behalf of FIL Investments International

Company Secretary

01737 837320

25 March 2019 


