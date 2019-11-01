Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Fidelity Investment Trust - Fidelity Special Values PLC    FSV   GB00BWXC7Y93

FIDELITY INVESTMENT TRUST - FIDELITY SPE

(FSV)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Fidelity Investment Trust Fidelity Special Values : Special Values Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/01/2019 | 10:35am EDT

Fidelity Special Values PLC

Director Shareholding

The notification set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
  		 Mrs Claire Boyle
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status
  		 Non-Executive Director (PDMR)
b) Initial notification /Amendment
  		 Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
  		 Fidelity Special Values PLC
b) LEI
  		 549300XODK7D2K2KYV43
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
  
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code                          		 Ordinary Shares of 5p each in Fidelity Special Values PLC
 GB00BWXC7Y93
b) Nature of the transaction
  		 Purchase of 7,466 ordinary shares into ISA
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
£2.663786 7,466

Mrs Claire Boyle’s total holding is 7,466 shares
d) Aggregated information
 - Aggregated volume
 - Price		 N/A


  
e) Date of the transaction
  		 01/11/2019
f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

 Enquiries:

 Bonita Guntrip, For and on behalf of FIL Investments International, Company Secretary

01737 837320


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FIDELITY INVESTMENT TRUST
10:35aFIDELITY INVESTMENT TRUST FIDELITY S : Special Values Plc - Director/PDMR Shareh..
PR
07:04aFIDELITY INVESTMENT TRUST FIDELITY S : Special Values Plc - Annual Financial Rep..
PR
10/30FIDELITY INVESTMENT TRUST FIDELITY S : Special Values Plc - Issue of Equity
PR
10/22FIDELITY INVESTMENT TRUST FIDELITY S : Special Values Plc - Issue of Equity
PR
10/16FIDELITY INVESTMENT TRUST FIDELITY S : Special Values Plc - Doc re Monthly Summa..
PR
10/16FIDELITY INVESTMENT TRUST FIDELITY S : Special Values Plc - Issue of Equity
PR
10/14FIDELITY INVESTMENT TRUST FIDELITY S : Special Values Plc - Issue of Equity
PR
10/03FIDELITY INVESTMENT TRUST FIDELITY S : Special Values Plc - Director Declaration
PR
09/27FIDELITY SPECIAL VALUES : Compliance with Market Abuse Regulation
PR
09/23FIDELITY SPECIAL VALUES : s) in Company
PR
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group