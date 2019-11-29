Log in
FIDELITY INVESTMENT TRUST - FIDELITY SPE

(FSV)
Fidelity Investment Trust Fidelity Special Values : Special Values Plc - Issue of Equity

11/29/2019 | 10:29am EST

Fidelity Special Values PLC

Issue of Ordinary Shares

On 29 November 2019, Fidelity Special Values PLC (the “Company”) issued from its block listing authority of 15 January 2019, 100,000 new Ordinary shares of 5 pence each at a price of 269.50 pence per share; these shares rank pari passu with the existing Ordinary shares in issue.

Following this issue, the Company has the authority to issue a further 13,969,440 shares under the 15 January 2019 authority.

As a result of this issue, the total number of ordinary shares in issue now stands at 281,044,480 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is also 281,044,480.

There are no shares held in Treasury.

The above figure of 281,044,480 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculation by which they may determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.                       

Bonita Guntrip
For and on behalf of FIL Investments International
Company Secretary
01737 837 320

29 November 2019


© PRNewswire 2019
