FIDELITY INVESTMENT TRUST - FIDELITY SPE

(FSV)
Fidelity Investment Trust Fidelity Special Values : Special Values Plc - Issue of Equity

03/10/2020 | 09:37am EDT

Fidelity Special Values PLC

Issue of Ordinary Shares

On 10 March 2020, Fidelity Special Values PLC (the “Company”) issued from its block listing facility of 15 January 2019, a total of 100,000 new Ordinary shares of 5 pence at a price of 218.90 pence per share. These shares rank pari passu with the existing Ordinary shares in issue.

Following this issue, the number of ordinary shares available under the Company’s existing block listing facility is 7,279,440 shares.

As a result of this issue, the total number of ordinary shares in issue now stands at 287,734,480 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is also 287,734,480.

There are no shares held in Treasury.

The above figure of 287,734,480 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculation by which they may determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.                       

Bonita Guntrip
For and on behalf of FIL Investments International
Company Secretary
01737 837 320

10 March 2020


© PRNewswire 2020
