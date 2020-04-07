Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Fidelity Investment Trust - Fidelity Special Values PLC    FSV   GB00BWXC7Y93

FIDELITY INVESTMENT TRUST - FIDELITY SPE

(FSV)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Fidelity Investment Trust Fidelity Special Values : Special Values Plc - Issue of Equity

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/07/2020 | 06:15am EDT

Fidelity Special Values PLC

Issue of Ordinary Shares

On 7 April 2020, Fidelity Special Values PLC (the “Company”) issued from its block listing facility of 15 January 2019, a total of 100,000 new Ordinary shares of 5 pence at a price of 181.7 pence per share. These shares rank pari passu with the existing Ordinary shares in issue.

Following this issue, the number of ordinary shares available under the Company’s existing block listing facility is 5,779,440 shares.

As a result of this issue, the total number of ordinary shares in issue now stands at 289,234,480 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is also 289,234,480.

There are no shares held in Treasury.

The above figure of 289,234,480 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculation by which they may determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.                       

Bonita Guntrip
For and on behalf of FIL Investments International
Company Secretary
01737 837 320

7 April 2020


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on FIDELITY INVESTMENT TRUST
06:15aFIDELITY INVESTMENT TRUST FIDELITY S : Special Values Plc - Issue of Equity
PR
04/02FIDELITY INVESTMENT TRUST FIDELITY S : Special Values Plc - Issue of Equity
PR
03/31FIDELITY INVESTMENT TRUST FIDELITY S : Special Values Plc - Issue of Equity
PR
03/26FIDELITY INVESTMENT TRUST FIDELITY S : Special Values Plc - Issue of Equity
PR
03/24FIDELITY INVESTMENT TRUST FIDELITY S : Special Values Plc - Compliance with Mark..
PR
03/23FIDELITY INVESTMENT TRUST FIDELITY S : Special Values Plc - Director/PDMR Shareh..
PR
03/18FIDELITY INVESTMENT TRUST FIDELITY S : Special Values Plc - Director/PDMR Shareh..
PR
03/18FIDELITY INVESTMENT TRUST FIDELITY S : Special Values Plc - Monthly Summary
PR
03/12FIDELITY INVESTMENT TRUST FIDELITY S : Special Values Plc - Issue of Equity
PR
03/12FIDELITY INVESTMENT TRUST FIDELITY S : Special Values Plc - Director/PDMR Shareh..
PR
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group