Fidelity Investment Trust Fidelity Special Values : Special Values Plc - Portfolio Update

4 December 2019

FIDELITY SPECIAL VALUES PLC

LEI: 549300XODK7D2K2KYV43



Pursuant to Listing Rule LR 15.6.8R, Fidelity Special Values PLC announces that, as at 30 November 2019 its investments in other listed investment companies (including listed investment trusts) which themselves do not have stated investment policies to invest no more than 15% of their total assets in other listed investment companies (including listed investment trusts) were as follows:-

Name of Security % of gross assets Marwyn Value Investors 0.132 AXA Prop Trust 0.046 Electra Private Equity 0.288 Hammerson 0.691



