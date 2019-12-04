Fidelity Investment Trust Fidelity Special Values : Special Values Plc - Portfolio Update

Log in
12/04/2019 | 03:37am EST

4 December 2019

FIDELITY SPECIAL VALUES PLC

LEI: 549300XODK7D2K2KYV43


Pursuant to Listing Rule LR 15.6.8R, Fidelity Special Values PLC announces that, as at 30 November 2019 its investments in other listed investment companies (including listed investment trusts) which themselves do not have stated investment policies to invest no more than 15% of their total assets in other listed investment companies (including listed investment trusts) were as follows:-

Name of Security % of gross assets
Marwyn Value Investors 0.132
AXA Prop Trust 0.046
Electra Private Equity 0.288
Hammerson 0.691


Contact for queries:
Name: Bonita Guntrip, FIL Investments International
Telephone: 01737 837320
 


